Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

LONDON, Ontario, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that it issued an additional 142,180 common shares and warrants to purchase an additional 71,090 common shares, for total gross proceeds of approximately US$1.2 million, pursuant to D. Boral Capital LLC’s full exercise of its underwriter’s over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s previously announced underwritten U.S. public offering of common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase common shares (“Offering”).

The common shares issued pursuant to the over-allotment option were sold in combination with an accompanying half warrant (with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company). Each whole warrant has an exercise price of US$10.13 per share and are exercisable immediately and will expire three years from the date of issuance.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Aduro intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for ongoing research and development costs, expenditures related to the construction of its “Demonstration-Scale” plant and the remainder (if any) for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The Offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended (File No. 333-287475), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on May 28, 2025, and the Company’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated May 28, 2025 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). Aduro offered and sold the securities in the United States only. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

The Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering and describing the terms thereof has been filed with the applicable securities commissions in Canada and with the SEC in the United States and is available for free by visiting the Company’s profiles on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedarplus.ca or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, as applicable. A final prospectus supplement with the final terms was be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Ontario and the SEC.

Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from D. Boral Capital LLC, Attention: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 212 970 5150.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offers, solicitations or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

D. Boral Capital LLC.

dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

+1 212 970 5150

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's expectations regarding anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the factors that may result in changes to the Company's anticipated use of proceeds. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated May 20, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada.





