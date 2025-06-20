Daniel Ricciardo Launching Global Fan Tailgating with Dabble

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has announced that he’s moving into an entirely new lane – fan tailgating.

“You better believe it – I’m going all-in on tailgating,” said Ricciardo.

The former F1 driver is teaming up with sports betting company Dabble to launch “Dabble Dan’s Tailgate Service”, an initiative built around turning game day into an immersive, social fan experience.

Taking Ricciardo out of the driver’s seat, with the new venture invites Aussies to embrace the uniquely US tradition of coming together before a major sporting event to gather around the open tailgate of a vehicle and enjoy a barbecue and celebrate before the game kicks off.

Dan’s Tailgate Service is a global competition, offering fans in Australia, the US and the UK the chance to tailgate with Ricciardo in Texas during this year’s football season.

Ricciardo, who took a step back from full-time F1 racing in 2024, said he missed the atmosphere and camaraderie of high-performance sport, something this new venture brings back into his life in a fresh way.

“It was nice to slow down... but I missed that buzz, that energy,” he said.

“This is a true passion now. I’ve traded pit stops for pork ribs. This is about good food, great company and making game day something special. I can’t wait. With Dabble in my corner, we’re taking tailgating to the next level.”

With Ricciardo’s career taking a turn away from motorsport, fans will no doubt relish a new way to connect with the affable Aussie, this time, over BBQ, banter and game day festivities.

For entry and more details, visit dabbledan.com.

About Dabble: Founded in Albury in 2020 by three entrepreneurs, Dabble has rapidly emerged as a disruptive force in the wagering market - and is now taking on the world, with over 3 million customers across Australia, the US and the UK. In an industry where differentiation is rare, Dabble has carved out a distinct identity with its social-first, community-driven betting app.

Where social media meets betting, Dabble has fostered a community of people who enjoy a more inclusive, engaging way to bet. Users can connect with friends and fellow sports fans via a social feed, follow tipsters, engage in friendly "banter," and copy bet selections making participation more fun and accessible.



This unique approach allows Dabble’s engaged community to interact, contribute content, and share their experience together.



