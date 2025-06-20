Apogee Minerals Announces Amendment to Option Agreement for the Pine Channel Property

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the “Company” or the “Optionee”) (TSXV: APMI) has amended the option agreement (the “Amendment Agreement”) with Eagle Plains (the “Optionor”) whereby the Optionor granted the Company the right to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Pine Channel Property (the “Property”).

Under the amended terms of the Amendment Agreement, Apogee has been granted an extension on the due date of the CAD $50,000 cash payment and 700,000 common share issuance from December 31st, 2024, to December 31st, 2025, as well as an extension on the required exploration expenditures of $500,000 due by June 30th, 2025 to December 31st, 2025. To fulfill the option to acquire the Property, the Company must incur a total of $2,500,000 in exploration expenditures, pay $100,000, and issue 700,000 common shares to the Optionor.

In consideration of the amendment, Apogee shall issue the Optionor 100,000 common shares within three (3) business days of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Amendment Agreement. All the other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged. The shares issued shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

