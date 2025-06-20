Aventis Energy Inc. Announces Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to C$350,000.40 from the sale of up to 1,166,668 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of C$0.30 per FT Unit. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards exploration on the Company’s project portfolio.

Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.40 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder’s fees to third parties sourced by finders. The FT Units will be offered by way of the “accredited investor” and “minimum amount investment” exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The securities issuable pursuant to the sale of the FT Units will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures“) related to the Company’s projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Marketing Extension

The Company is also pleased to announce, further to its news release on May 16, 2025, that it has increased the advertising budget under its engagement of marketing services with RMK Marketing Inc. (“RMK”) (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca). RMK was retained by the Company on May 16, 2025 to provide marketing services for a term of six (6) months, commencing May 21, 2025, with an option to increase the advertising budget up to $500,000 CDN during the term (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has decided to execute its option to increase the advertising budget for the existing term to $500,000 CDN by compensating RMK an additional $250,000 CDN.

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the “Services”). The promotional activity will occur by Google. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE |OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings.

