Unplugged Performance to Showcase Tesla Builds at Electrify Expo – North America’s Largest EV Festival

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged Performance, the world leader in Tesla-focused performance upgrades, is headed to Electrify Expo, North America’s premier electric vehicle lifestyle event. Taking place this weekend June 21st & 22nd, Electrify Expo invites EV enthusiasts, media, and families for an immersive look at the future of electrification.
Unplugged Performance will be displaying four of its latest builds at the show, each with upgrades tailored for parts performance, durability, and everyday driving.
Tesla Model 3 Performance “Red Rocket” Track Build
Built to dominate the track and the streets, car features our:
- UP Race Pro Coilovers with Adaptive Canceller
- UP Carbon Fiber Front Aero Kit + Rear Dual Spoiler and Wing Set Up + Rear Spats and Diffuser
- 18x10.9 UP-03 Forged Wheels
- Yokohama ADVAN A052 295/35R18 Tires
Satin Red 2026 Tesla Model Y Off-Road/Street Build
Adventure-ready, this MY build includes our:
- UP 35mm Leveling Lift Kit
- Off-Road Spec 18" UP-05 Forged Wheels
- Off-Road Sway Bar + End Links
- Yokohama GEOLANDAR Tires
UP INVINCIBLE® Cybertruck Street Build
The ultimate Tesla Cybertruck to take on anything on earth and beyond with:
- HD Front & Rear Bumpers, Bull Bar, Rock Sliders
- Carbon Fiber Hood w/ 50” LED Light Bar
- Side Sail Panel MOLLE Rack System
- 22” CYBRHEX Forged Wheels
- Yokohama GEOLANDAR Tires
Quicksilver 2026 Tesla Model Y Off-Road/Street Build
Ready for the streets, this MY build includes our:
- 22” UP Forged CYBRHEX Wheels
- Moderate option Dual Rate Lowering Springs
- Yokohama Parada Spex-X Tires
