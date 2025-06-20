Global AI Spotlight: DataGlobal Hub Assembles Hundreds of Industry Leaders for GDAI 2025, The Largest Global Virtual AI & Data Conference

PHOENIX, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGlobal Hub, a fast-growing global media platform at the forefront of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) news and insights, is proud to officially unveil the top speakers for Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference (GDAI 2025), a highly anticipated global summit convening the brightest minds in technology, innovation, and data leadership.

GDAI 2025 is scheduled for August 22nd to 24th, 2025, with the theme, “AI, Data, and the Future of Innovation,” bringing together thought leaders, professionals, and trailblazing creators from around the world to spotlight emerging technologies, transformative enterprise strategies, and the societal shifts shaping tomorrow’s workplace.





One Global Conversation: Three Tracks

GDAI 2025 will deliver practical value through three tailored conference tracks that reflect the evolving realities of data, business, and human potential:

AI and Data Innovation: Uncover the latest breakthroughs in tech—from advanced large language models and automation to the exciting frontier of generative AI.

Enterprise Data Strategy & Leadership: Delve into essential topics such as data governance, ROI, ethics, and data monetization, empowering you to lead with confidence in the digital age.

The Future of Work & AI in Society: Engage with thought leaders on the evolving landscape of work, the impact of AI regulation, and the creative shifts driving today's job market.



What to Expect at GDAI 2025

Visionary Keynotes: Hear from AI pioneers, business executives, and future-thinkers on the possibilities ahead

Breakout Panels & Fireside Chats: Candid conversations and debates on real-world challenges and emerging trends

Live Demos & Product Showcases: Get front-row access to the tools, platforms, and AI systems shaping the next decade

Hands-On Masterclasses: Expert-led workshops with real applications and live feedback

Global Networking & VIP Sessions: Curated virtual spaces to connect, collaborate, and grow



Introducing conference speakers

GDAI 2025 is a global platform for possibility.

With over 100 top speakers expected, GDAI 2025 will feature dynamic keynotes, powerful panel discussions, and interactive tools designed to transform your thinking. Some of our speakers include industry leaders from top organizations like OpenAI, MetaAI, Nvidia, CNN, NBC and more

Vijaykumar Jangamashetti: Senior Google Cloud Consulting Architect, Trusted Advisor, Keynote Speaker & Research Scholar. 38k+ LinkedIn Followers

Sheena Yap Chan: Wall Street Journal & Publishers Weekly Bestselling Author, Keynote Speaker, featured on FOX, NBC News, MindValley, Manila Times, delivered speeches for NASA, Live Nation, UKG. 31k+ LinkedIn Followers

Brenton House: 519k+ Youtube Subscribers, Principal Cybersecurity & AI Advisor, IBM WebMethods, Keynote Speaker, LinkedIn TopVoice, 22k+ LinkedIn Followers

Shikhar Kwatra: Youngest Indian Master Inventor, Partner Solutions Architect at OpenAI, 500+ Patents. Former Senior AI/ML Partner Solutions Architect AWS, Former Data & AI Architect IBM, Author, Einstein Visa Green Card Recipient, 27k+ LinkedIn Followers

Chris McGraw: National Director for Permanent Placement Practice, Lorien, Cybersecurity & Cloud Infrastructure Expert, Speaker.

Pamela Paterson: Two Times International Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, Business Systems Analyst, Project Manager. Pamela has worked with over 100 organizations globally and authored 10 books

Erich Archer: Emmy-Award Winning Producer, Founder, CGA Creative, AI Media Strategist & Storytelling Consultant. 15k+ LinkedIn Followers.

Khuyen Tran: Founder of CodeCut, Senior Developer Advocate at Nixtla, Ex-Senior Data Engineer at Accenture, Ex Technical Writer at NVIDIA. 109K+ LinkedIn Followers

Joe Perez: Amazon Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, Executive Board Member, Digital Directors Network. 19K+ LinkedIn Followers

Queen Smith: Vice President & Enterprise Coach, Citibank, Founder & CEO AgileCentric, Former Senior Consultant, Deloitte

Jarrett Albritton: VP of Strategy at WriteSea, Ex Senior Enterprise Account Executive at IBM, Featured on Nasdaq, Conference Speaker, Soken at DIVERSITECH, AfroTech. 16K+ LinkedIn Followers

Sneha Singla: Director of Software Engineering at Salesforce. 4K+ LinkedIn Followers

Vishal Ganagarapu: Executive Director, Finance Data & Analytics at Mizhuo Financial Group, Fmr VP, Finance Data Architecture & Transformation at Goldman Sachs, Fmr Pricing Transformation Consultant at Dell Technologies

Mary Grygleski: Director of Emerging Technologies at Callibrity, TEDx Speaker, President of Chicago Java Users Group, Chicago Chapter Organizer- Gen AI Collective, Chicago Chapter Co-Lead-AICamp, Fmr Senior Developer Advocate at DataStax

Einat Orr: CEO & Co-Founder of LakeFS, Forbes Business Council Member. 19K+ LinkedIn Followers

Ritesh Modi: Principal AI Engineer at Microsoft, Best-Selling Author of 10 books, Public Speaker. 12K+ LinkedIn Followers

Arthur Kaza: Head of Tech Academy & Data Science at AKIENI, Google Developer Expert-AI, AI Research Scientist at Woxsen University 21K+ LinkedIn Followers

Isaac Agya Koomson: Founder & CEO of KIA-START UP CONSULT

Shankar Narayanan SGS: Principal Architect at Microsoft, Author, Top 10% of programmers on HackerEarth, ONCON ICON TOP 10 DATA & ANALYTICS PROFESSIONAL 2024, Snowflake Data Superhero, 8K+ LinkedIn Followers

Kamal Gupta: CNN's Ex-Senior Staff Software Engineer, Software Development Engineer at Amazon.

Jayita Bhattacharyya: Data Scientist at Deloitte, Ex-Application Developer at IBM, Software Engineer, Hackathon Wizard, Spoken at NVIDIA AI Inference Day by Collabnix, Codebasics AI & Data Fest 2025, FOSS United Hyderabad 2025, GDG Durgapur Developer Summit 2024. 13K+ LinikedIn Followers

Siddharth Parakh: Director of Engineering at Medable, Ex-Software Development Manager III at Amazon, IEEE Sr Member and member of IEEE Computer Society, Author of 5+ books on Technology by Manning Publication, Judged Multiple Awards such as Globee, Business Intelligence etc...

Enudeme Jonathan: CEO & Founder of Zummit Africa, Co-Founder of Data Rango, Board Member International Law Association of Nigeria (ILA)- Committee on AI and Technology Law. Featured on Business Insider, Yahoo Finance and Arise News.

Vivekanandan Srinivasan: Senior Manager-GenAI Enablement at Verizon, Ex-BI Solutions Architect at Lumel, Top 1 percentile globally in Kaggle Kernels.

Ayoade Adegbite; Specialized Data Analytics Mentor at CareerFouny, Analytics Engineer, Ex-Data Analyst Engineer at WirePick.

Felipe Cabrini: Senior Software Architect & Specialist, Cloud Architect at Pagseguro Pagbank, JAVA Instructor at FIAP, Sao Paulo

Roisin Benett: Chief AI Officer, Founder & CEO MarketingMentors, Perplexity AI Business Fellow. Empowering Small Businesses to Grow Smarter with AI. 11K+ LinkedIn Followers

Etibar Aliyev: Team Lead - AI at Google, AI Expert & Leader Advisor at Packt, Member of Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square, AI Frontier Network, International Association of Algorithmic Auditors (IAAA), AI Consultant at AI IXX, AI Advisor at AlphaSense. 12K+ LinkedIn Followers.

Fatima-Bint Ibrahim: Bayobab Core Network Engineer, Organizer of Ghana Data Science Summit(IndabaX Ghana), Ex-Huawei Associate Core Network Engineer, Python Ghana Co-Lead User Groups, AI & ML Researcher.

Partha Pritam Deka: Senior Staff Engineer & Data Science Leader at Intel, Fmr Staff Data Scientist at General Electrics, Ex-Data Engineer at Cisco, Best-Selling Machine Learning Book Author, NeurIPS/ICML Reviewer, Keynote Speaker, CSCMP Innovation Award - AI Solution.

Mikhail Lvovskii: Founder & Principal Consultant at BonaMente, Chief Transformational Officer at Guidi Consulting, 12K+ LinkedIn Followers

Rahul PrasadFounder of RSTech Softwares, Public Speaker, Strategist.

Ferry Haris: CEO of FEHA & CyberSecurity Advocate.

Pooja RayChaudhuri: Software Engineer at C3 AI, Ex-Software Engineer at TikTok.

Samantha St-Louis(Allegrini): CEO & Technical Trainer at CloudFirst AI, CEO & Founder, AI Strategist at BeBaby, AI Engineer & Cloud Solutions Architect at Smarter Consulting, Public Speaker & Technical Writer

Knut Relbe-Moe: Chief Technology Officer at Dapt AS, Product Manager & Founder of DocsNode, Partner Relationship Manager at Lightning Tools, Microsoft MVP, Public Speaker.

Edward Morgan: "Founder & CTO at Gordian Knot, Ex-Associate Director of Engineering at Chewy, C100 Award Recipient, Recognized by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government."

"Madhuri Koripalli: Software Engineer II at Microsoft, Ex-Senior Software Engineer Specialist at DELL EMC, Ex-Software Engineer at Verizon, Ex-Web Application Developer at TESLA

Alison Cossette: Data Science Strategist, Founder of Partrun Inc, Developer Advocate at Neo4j specializing in Graph Data Science. 6K+ LinkedIn Followers

Aquayemi-Claude Akinsanya: CEO & Founder of Garnetts Clothing Brand & Range, Public Relations Volunteer at United Nations, Inclusion Thematic Lead at The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Regional & Country Representative of Global Network of Persons with Disabilities, Author, Environment Advocate, Ex-Jury Judge Panel Member of the Telly Awards. 5K+ LinkedIn Followers

Chinazor Vivian Kalu: UK Black Tech Resident Technologist, Senior Programme Manager at Niyo Group, Nominee 2023 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech Award, Women in Data Science Ambassador at Stanford UniversityWorld's Top 100 Chief Data Officers (2023, 2024), Top 100 Data Influencers (2024), and Top 40 Chief AI/Analytics Officers, Chief Hat at Data Hat AI, Ex-Chief Data Officer at OneFootball. 9K+ LinkedIn Followers

Rishi Nareshbhai Lad:

Kshitij Kumar: Principal Integration Engineer at ModernaTx, Inc, Recipient of Titan Business Technology Award for excellence in integration engineering, and the Globee Award for technological innovation in healthcare,

Barkha Herman: Founder of WiTVoices, South Florida Women in Technology, Ex-Developer Advocate at StarTree, Speaker, Technologist, Podcaster

Bhaskar Goyal: Software Engineer III at Google, Ex-Software Engineer II at Goldman Sachs, Expedia Group, AI & ML Specialist. Recipient of the IEEE Richard E. Merwin Award

Alfred Ojukwu: Senior Virtualization Specialist at Microsoft, Ex-chair of Blacks at Microsoft(BAM) worldwide 9K+ Followers on LinkedIn

Olubayo Adekanmbi: Founder & CEO Data Science Nigeria, CEO & CO-Founder EqualyzAI

Paula García Esteban: Top Voice LinkedIn Data Visualization, Data Visualization & AI Specialist, ML Instructor at LinkedIn Learning, 14K+ LinkedIn Followers

Lianne Potter: Award-Winning Digital and Cyber Anthropologist, Cybersecurity Operations and Technology Leader, Podcast Host, Author, Keynote Speaker. 15K+ LinkedIn Followers

Sharanya Vasudev Prasad: Cybersecurity, Networking and AI Product Manager at Cisco

Tarun Parmar: Principal Software Engineer at Skyworks Solutions, Ex-Senior Data Engineer at Tesla, Ex-Senior Engineer- Data Scientist at Samsung

Matthew Livesey: Principal, Lead Engineering & Analytics DK at ADC Consulting, Ex-Data Solutions Cloud Lead at Danske Bank

Aldan Creo: Technology Research Specialist at Accenture Lab, Grand Prize Winner, HackUPC(Biggest Hackathon in Europe) May 2024, Recipient of the Fulbright Foreign Student Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and administered by the Institute of International Education- July 2024.

Angus Allan: "Senior Product Leader at CreateFuture, Governance Group Member of the Scottish AI Alliance, Keynote Speaker Featured on Forbes, WIRED, ITPro, LeadDev, Digital Leaders' 2024 ""AI Experts of the Year"

Andrew Park: Founder of Edensoft Labs, VP- Software Engineering at G3 Technologies Inc

David Melamed: CTO & Co-Founder of Jit, Ex-Snr Tech Lead, CloudSecurity CTO Office at Cisco

Naveen Reddy Dendi: META's Software Engineering Manager, Ex-Netflix Engineering Leader, Ex-Coinbase Engineering Manager, Ex-Facebook Software Engineer, Ex-Amazon Software Engineer.

Victor Agboli: PhD Researcher at the University of Florida, Public Health Data Scientist, Ex-Research Analyst at Bamboo. 5K+ LinkedIn Followers.

Vaishnavi Gudur: Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft, Ambassador of AI Frontier, Peer Reviewer.

Samuel Iheagwam: Senior Data Developer & DataBase Administrator at Qore Technologies

Er. Ms. Kritika: Gold & Silver Medallist, International Olympiad of Mathematics, Young Engineer Award 2024, Best researcher Award (2024) and the Young Researcher Award 2023, Cybersecurity Researcher, Author

Hridesh Sharma: Software Engineer at Brudite Private Limited, Principal Solution Architect, AWS & Python Specialist

Emmanuel Boniface: Machine Learning Mentor at Aifinite Learning, Machine Learning Researcher at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Founder & President of Algorithmic Explorers

Simon Müller: Managing Director & CTO at watxx, Co-Founder of triebwerk, Lecturer at IU University of Applied Sciences

Mary Njoki Waweru; AI Trainer, Specialist & Strategist

Taeyang Kim: Machine Learning Engineer, Pattern Inc

Savi Grover: NBC's Software Quality Assurance Engineer, Ex-Ford Senior Software Quality Engineer.

Shari Oswald: Microsoft 365 Solutions Architect & Consultant, LinkedIn Author & Instructor

Kayode Makinde: AI Researcher, Data Scientist

Shahzeb Akhtar: Director of IP Strategy & Technology at UnitedLex



Be Part of the Future; Join the Movement

GDAI 2025 invites organizations, researchers, students, AI practitioners, and data enthusiasts to contribute to this global dialogue by registering for the conference.

Scholarship Award

Jori Glover is one of our outstanding scholarship recipients, she's the nation’s top-ranked track and field hurdler and a D1. Jori is also a celebrated Hackathon champion, blending athletic excellence with emerging tech leadership. She was awarded our prestigious tech scholarships at the University of Southern California (USC), where she plans to pursue a major in Robotics and Gaming starting in 2026 as part of the Class of 2030.





About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a global media organization dedicated to advancing data literacy and AI awareness through compelling content, thought leadership, and world-class events. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world by connecting them with the right tools, stories, and communities.

Call to Action

We invite speakers, organizations, students, enthusiasts, and professionals to be part of this global conversation.

Want to partner with us? Apply here: https://dataglobalhub.org/events/gdai/partnership

Registration: Secure your spot now: https://dataglobalhub.org/events/gdai/register

Learn More About DataGlobal Hub:

Website: https://dataglobalhub.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dataglobalhub?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dataglobal-hub/

X (Twitter) : https://x.com/DataGlobalHub

