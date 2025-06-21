MountBay Energy Unlocks Microbial Biofilm Technology to Revolutionize Battery Longevity

NEW YORK, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MountBay Energy has unveiled groundbreaking research on microbial biofilms that could redefine the future of grid-scale energy storage. The study, led by founder Vrushabhraj Tanawade , introduces a bio-integrated insulation method using thermophilic and mesophilic microbial consortia to regulate heat inside battery modules. The results are striking: up to a 22% reduction in internal temperature and a 30% improvement in carbon lifecycle efficiency.

“This innovation is about biology meeting infrastructure,” says Tanawade. “We’ve discovered how nature’s mechanisms can dramatically extend the life of our clean energy systems.”

Unlike conventional synthetic cooling solutions, MountBay’s microbial approach is circular, biodegradable, and scalable—opening up new frontiers for climate resilience and fire-risk reduction in hot environments.

The research aligns perfectly with MountBay’s mission to power the AI economy through clean, sustainable, and advanced infrastructure. It also positions the company as a frontrunner in biological material integration across the energy sector.





Additionally, MountBay has released a preliminary transformative feasibility report for a Lunar Solar Belt—a continuous solar array on the Moon that can beam uninterrupted, clean energy back to Earth.

The report outlines how in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), autonomous lunar robotics, and microwave power transmission could enable the construction of a moon-based solar plant by the 2030s. With an energy return on investment (EROI) of 8:1, the system offers a scalable, emission-free solution to humanity’s growing power demands.

“This is not just an energy project—it’s a civilization-scale investment in global stability,” said Tanawade. “We believe the Moon should be a cooperative utility, not a geopolitical race.”

MountBay is also proposing a new diplomatic framework—The Earth-Moon Energy Accord (EMEA)—to ensure equitable access, safety, and international cooperation.

The concept directly supports MountBay’s mission: to push the frontiers of clean power while securing energy independence for AI-driven economies.

Tanawade is rallying governments, institutions, and innovators to join him. “It’s time for America to lead the most ambitious energy project in human history,” he said.

Media Contact:



Vrushabhraj Tanawade

Founder @ MountBay Energy

Contact : vvtanawade@gmail.com

Website: www.mountbayenergy.com

Linkedin: Linkedin - Vrushabhraj T

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by MountBay Energy. The statements, views, and opinions expressed are solely those of the provider and do not necessarily reflect those of this media platform or its publisher. Any names or brands mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the property of their respective owners. No endorsement or guarantee is made regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research and consult qualified professionals. The publisher is not liable for any losses, damages, or legal issues arising from the use or publication of this content.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/333636c1-1aa9-478d-aa39-5a2ee5e888e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7e8cd99-3a77-4d34-85e8-a61b334846d3