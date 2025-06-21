ICPO Foundation co-founded the RLT Angels Association with the aim of growing access to Radiotheranostics to one million patients

Further founding members include the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), GE HealthCare, Novartis, and RayzeBio, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

Wiesbaden, June 21, 2025 – The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation announced yesterday its role as a founding member of the RLT Angels Association together with leading organizations in the field of radiotheranostics namely the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), GE HealthCare, Novartis, and RayzeBio, a Bristol Myers Squibb company. The initiative, launched on June 20, 2025, carries the mission to improve the experience and availability of radioligand imaging (RLI) and radioligand therapies (RLT) for up to one million patients globally and expand capacity to one thousand RLT Centers. Drawing on world-leading expertise, RLT Angels aims to develop open-source best practice resources such as global blueprints and tools for process optimization to support healthcare providers. Building upon its global network of Centers of Excellence and online educational platform, the ICPO Foundation sets a standard for the RLT Angels Association with respect to the accreditation harmonization of theranostics centers and to the access and scaling of certified theranostics education. The initiative will be guided by an experienced board, including Prof. Richard P. Baum for ICPO, and supported by an independent, international Scientific Advisory Board comprised of leading clinical, economic, scientific and policy experts.

The ICPO Foundation co-founding the RLT Angels Association highlights the willingness from both organizations to mutually reinforce their respective mission and sustainably grow global patient access. Thanks to strong alignment on clinical best practices, educational needs and patient outcomes, ICPO Centers of Excellence (CoE) will benefit from new resources such as medical evidence and patient advocacy, and enhance their visibility towards additional referrals and industry collaborations. The RLT Angels Association will leverage the established and active ICPO CoEs network as well as ICPO’s growing educational program and global community reach out including with patient associations.

Radiotheranostics utilizes diagnostic RLI and targeted RLT to identify and fight cancer, offering precise treatment that preserves healthy tissues. RLT has demonstrated benefits in clinical trials, and commercially approved therapies are available for certain neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and prostate cancer.1,2 With approximately 225 ongoing clinical trials, use of RLI and RLT has the potential to expand to more than 15 cancer indications, significantly increasing the number of patients who could benefit from this innovative precision-based approach.3,4

Effective delivery of radiotheranostics requires seamless coordination across supply chains, radio-safety, operational, and clinical domains. As the demand for imaging and RLT treatments continues to grow, health systems must enhance their infrastructure, processes, capacity, and skills to meet this increasing need. To address these challenges and fully realize the potential of this promising treatment modality, stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem have united in a collaborative effort to form the RLT Angels Association.

“As a founding member of RLT Angels, the ICPO Foundation believes in the power of partnership and mission alignment to drive meaningful change in healthcare. By leveraging our collective expertise – including ICPO’s education and accreditation resources, as well as our global community outreach – we can enhance accessibility and ensure that innovative therapies reach those who need them most,” said Prof. Richard P. Baum, Trustee of the ICPO Foundation and President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics.

A “Center Recognition Program” will enable RLT Centers to measure their efficiency and quality of care. Additionally, RLT Angels will provide virtual support and online expert forums to help centers efficiently leverage these resources. The program will support centers to reach accreditation levels as defined by national and international medical societies, as well as by international non-profit organizations pursuing accreditation efforts. RLT Angels will enable standardized data collection to support evidence generation and advocacy initiatives to engage policy stakeholders and the broader public.

“The formation of RLT Angels Association marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Radioligand Therapy. Our commitment to collaboration will help bridge gaps in care and foster a community dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative practices.” said Prof. Paola Anna Erba, president of EANM.

Ben Hickey, president of RayzeBio, commented: “RLT Angels represents an important multidisciplinary effort bringing together diverse expertise to address the challenges in delivering Radioligand or Radiopharmaceutical Therapy, and ensuring the full potential of this promising modality can be realized. We believe our collective efforts will pave the way for a more seamless treatment experience, increased operational efficiency and most importantly, improved clinical outcomes for patients.”

"We are proud to co-found RLT Angels. This ambitious organization will make a significant and positive impact on healthcare systems and patients, ensuring that the promise of RLT is not hindered by operational barriers. We at Novartis are dedicated to this field as an essential new pillar of Oncology and have long term plans and a deep commitment to every aspect in this area which can lead to better care" commented Dr Zsuzsanna Devecseri, Global Head, Medical Affairs Oncology, at Novartis.

Dr Ben Newton, Global Head of Oncology, GE HealthCare commented: “Theranostics is a highly innovative treatment modality that requires the seamless integration of advanced imaging, radiopharmaceuticals, digital and clinical workflows, along with operational excellence. Successful integration into everyday practice depends on close collaboration across leading healthcare providers, scientists, industry, and patient advocacy groups. We are proud to be a founding member of RLT Angels and to contribute to this collective effort to advance global access to RLT and improve outcomes for patients across the globe.”

To learn more about the RLT Angels Association and explore opportunities for involvement, please visit the website at www.rlt-angels.com or our LinkedIn page. RLT Angels is seeking like-minded partners dedicated to enhancing patient care and improving access to radiotheranostics.

About RLT Angels

RLT Angels is a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing patient access to radiotheranostics, systematically expanding health system capacity to deliver radioligand imaging (RLI) and radioligand therapies (RLT), and improving the experience and outcomes for patients receiving this treatment globally. Our objective is to deliver on the promise of the treatment modality and maximize patient access.

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a nonprofit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation´s aim is to gain momentum for Radiotheranostics in cancer care worldwide and scale global patient access to this innovative therapy.

About EANM

The European Association of Nuclear Medicine is the largest non-profit medical organization dedicated to nuclear medicine in Europe. Since its establishment in 1985, the EANM has consistently aimed to provide an interactive platform for the sharing and discussion of cutting-edge developments in the field. The EANM collaborates with nuclear medicine professionals, national societies, EU institutions, international bodies, industry, and medical societies to leverage nuclear medicine's benefits for patient care.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways

About RayzeBio and Bristol Myers Squibb

RayzeBio, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company, is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

