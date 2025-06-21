Bitcoin Solaris Announces Final Presale Phase Ahead of July Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project, has officially entered the final stages of its highly anticipated presale. With its public launch set for July 31, 2025, the momentum around BTC-S is building rapidly as thousands of users secure early access to what many are calling one of the most accessible and performance-driven blockchain ecosystems of the year.



BTC-S: Where Scalability Meets Accessibility

Bitcoin Solaris combines elite performance with practical access. Its architecture splits into two layers:

The Base Layer uses Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Contribution for Bitcoin-grade security.



The Solaris Layer implements Proof-of-History and Proof-of-Time for lightning-fast transaction finality and scalability.





This hybrid setup slashes energy use by 99.95% compared to Bitcoin and eliminates the need for bulky mining rigs. Instead, mining becomes as simple as opening the upcoming Solaris Nova App, designed for mobile and desktop users alike.

Here’s what makes the system click:

Dual-consensus hybrid model with validator rotation



Cross-platform smart mining access



Smart contracts and DeFi-ready layer



21M capped supply, just like Bitcoin, but built for today’s world





And yes, it’s fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , adding layers of trust for investors looking beyond promises.



Key Highlights of the Bitcoin Solaris Ecosystem:

Hybrid dual-consensus protocol for optimized performance and decentralization



Smart contract capabilities and DeFi-ready architecture



Cross-platform mining access



Fixed supply model (21 million BTC-S)



Full third-party audits by Cyberscope and Freshcoins





Presale Buzz: A Second Chance at Crypto Wealth

We’re now in Phase 8 of the Bitcoin Solaris presale, and momentum is exploding.

Current price: $8



Next phase: $9



Launch price: $20



Potential return: 150%



Time left: Less than 7 weeks



Users onboarded: Over 11,500 and climbing



With over $4.5 million already raised, it’s shaping up to be one of the shortest and most explosive presales in the market. And with the launch approaching on July 31, 2025, the window for early entry is narrowing fast. One of the best ways to visualize potential mining returns is through the official BTC-S calculator .

In addition, bitcoin Solaris Casino lets users spin daily for rewards, offering token bonuses for purchases starting at $250, with top-tier users getting a shot at 0.5 BTC. It’s fun, simple, and tightly woven into the BTC-S ecosystem.

The Tokenomics That Power the Machine

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just fast and it’s built on a lean, utility-based economy. The tokenomics are designed to drive value, not inflate it:

Total Supply: 21,000,000 BTC-S



Presale Allocation: 20% (4.2 million tokens)



Launch Price: $20.00



Utilities: Mining, smart contracts, DeFi, payments, governance



Model: Strictly deflationary









What the Community Is Saying

Crypto enthusiasts and influencers alike are turning their heads. A detailed breakdown by 2Bit Crypto highlights how Bitcoin Solaris is hitting every mark, from scalability to trust to explosive growth potential. The feedback across Telegram and X has been overwhelmingly bullish, with new holders joining daily through Telegram and X .



A Utility-Driven Tokenomics Model

Bitcoin Solaris operates on a lean, deflationary token model with a total capped supply of 21 million BTC-S. The token is designed for real-world and on-chain utility, including:

Mining via the Nova App



Governance participation



Smart contract deployment



Payment and DeFi functions



Community Momentum

The BTC-S community is expanding rapidly across platforms like Telegram and X. With strong engagement and a clear roadmap, interest continues to surge ahead of the project’s launch.

Launch Date: July 31, 2025



Presale Status: Now live final phase

Stay Connected:

Website: bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: x.com/BitcoinSolaris





Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

