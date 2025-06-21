AIXA Miner Unveils New Free Cloud Mining Platform Aligned with 2025 Green Tech and Smart Mining Goals

Denver, CO, USA, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move that highlights its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, AIXA Miner has announced the launch of its upgraded free cloud mining platform, designed for a new generation of crypto users. The announcement aligns with the growing industry focus on sustainability, smart mining technologies, and secure digital asset access, making AIXA one of the first platforms to truly meet 2025's evolving mining standards.





With a user base spanning over 120 countries and a strong foundation in automated mining infrastructure, AIXA Miner enables users to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top digital assets directly from the cloud — no hardware, no technical know-how required.

A More Responsible Way to Mine Crypto

The 2025 crypto mining landscape is shifting rapidly. Rising concerns about energy use, network security, and environmental impact have led many miners and investors to seek alternatives to traditional hardware mining. AIXA Miner is answering that call by launching a zero-cost, carbon-conscious, and technology-forward mining platform that removes entry barriers and prioritizes both profitability and planet.

Key features of the new platform include:

Free mining startup trial , available to all new users

, available to all new users No hardware required , mining runs via AIXA’s secured cloud infrastructure

, mining runs via AIXA’s secured cloud infrastructure Green energy-powered data centers



AI-optimized mining schedules for efficiency and speed

for efficiency and speed User dashboard with real-time earnings tracking



Daily payouts in USDT or crypto of choice



Technological Excellence Meets Everyday Usability

What sets AIXA Miner apart is its ability to blend technical innovation with everyday simplicity. The platform’s mining engine is backed by AI-driven algorithms and secure server farms — yet the interface is clean, user-friendly, and mobile-responsive.

Users can start mining within minutes, with just an email sign-up and zero upfront investment. The platform also offers a selection of low-entry contracts for users looking to scale up at their own pace, along with a tiered referral system to encourage community growth.

Sustainability Built In

AIXA Miner’s infrastructure includes green-compliant energy use policies and carbon-reduction initiatives, contributing to a smarter and more sustainable crypto ecosystem. This commitment not only meets the benchmarks outlined in global crypto mining sustainability frameworks for 2025, it also reflects the values of the growing number of eco-conscious digital asset users worldwide.

How to Get Started

Visit AIXAMiner.com

Sign up with your email to activate the free mining trial

Choose your preferred asset and let the cloud engine begin mining Track your earnings daily and withdraw or reinvest as desired Invite others and earn referral rewards on every new user

About AIXA Miner



Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner is a U.S.-based cloud mining platform powered by renewable energy and artificial intelligence. With a presence in over 200 countries and regulatory certifications, the platform delivers secure, daily-yield mining services that are easy to access and designed for long-term sustainability.

For more information, visit: [aixaminer.com]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.