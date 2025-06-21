XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Sells Over 70% of Allocation – Only 30% Now Remaining for Early Investors to Participate

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has just announced that its $VLT presale Round has surged to 70% of total allocation, marking yet another record in the protocol’s meteoric rise. Less than a week ago, the sale stood at 62%, and now investors have snapped up more than two thirds of all tokens, creating a true scramble to secure remaining allocations on the XRP Ledger.

This landmark comes amid a broader upswing for XRP itself. As of today, XRP trades at approximately $2.14 USD, buoyed by a 1.4% uptick over 24 hours and a massive $2.2 billion in daily volume. Institutional enthusiasm is mounting, 3iQ’s new XRPQ ETF began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange with zero management fees. Against this bullish backdrop, Vaultro Finance stands out by delivering the first fully decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL.

Vaultro finance dashboard transforms portfolio construction into a few intuitive steps.

Users can browse thematic tokenized funds, ranging from artificial intelligence and Web3 innovation tokens to capital-preserving stablecoins and leading DeFi projects. Real-time performance charts and risk metrics provide transparency, while a built-in staking module lets $VLT holders lock tokens and earn yield tied to overall protocol usage.

Every transaction executes on-chain via XRPL Hooks and Escrow, ensuring speed and security.

At the heart of Vaultro’s ecosystem is the $VLT token itself. Early backers know $VLT grants exclusive rights to launch custom index funds, vote on fund listings and protocol upgrades, and benefit from reduced fees when minting or rebalancing.

Staking $VLT not only delivers passive rewards but also strengthens network security and liquidity, rewarding long-term commitment.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (70% already sold)





$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

With 70% of the allocation already claimed, the final window to secure $VLT at presale pricing is closing fast. Interested participants must hold an XRP-native wallet and set up a $VLT trustline. A minimum contribution of 200 XRP ensures broad access.

