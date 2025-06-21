Real Money Online Casinos Canada 2025: Frumzi Expands Live Games Category

Vancouver, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frumzi Casino, a rapid-growing real money online casino in Canada, has announced the expansion of its catalogue of live dealer and live shows games, in order to bring new and exciting a renovated live gambling experience.

According to Frumzi, after online slots, the live casino section is the most popular choice on their platform, and therefore, the brand has decided to make strategic partnerships with live casino providers to add dozens of new games to this important section inside their catalogue of real money games.

In addition, Frumzi has released new bonuses and promotions specifically designed for players who prefer live dealer and live shows games, such as a 100% extra first deposit bonus + $300 CAD surprise bonus + 200 Free Spins to play online slots, just to add more diversity and fun to players’ online gaming sessions.

Other promotions include live casino cashback, weekly reload bonuses and weekend reload bonuses, as well as free cash rewards, which according to Frumzi, is going to equip players with all the necessary features and tools to take the quality of their live gambling sessions to the next level.

To learn more about Frumzi’s new live casino games and bonuses, visit the official website.

Frumzi has announced all the new live casino games and bonuses are available from today, giving new and registered players the opportunity to try out the new live gambling experience offered by this real money online casino.

Frumzi Aims At Becoming the Top Choice for Game Variety Amongst the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

According to Frumzi, their goal is to stand out in key aspects in comparison to the rest of real money casino sites currently operating in Canada, and one of the most important areas is game variety, especially as Canadian players learn more about the different types of games and experiences available at global online casinos.

Therefore, Frumzi believes it is key to import such experiences into Canada, in order to make the national online gambling industry grow and thrive responsibly, which is why the brand has decided to renovate its selection of live casino games, now offering players over 18 years old access to dozens of new titles from the best providers in the industry.

Recently, Frumzi also expanded its catalogue of online slots and instant games, and to continue their trend of growing in game variety, they decided to invest into one of their most popular sections, which is live casino.

All new and registered players who visit Frumzi Canada today and explore the live casino section, are going to find new games such as Gravity Roulette, Gravity Blackjack, Balloon Race Live, Gonzo’s Treasure Map Live, Video Poker First Person, Super Color Game Live, Immersive Roulette Live, Crazy Balls Live, Caribbean Stud Poker Live, Three Card Poker Live, Lil Devil, Blackjack Party, amongst others.

Frumzi has taken care of adding live dealer games in different sub-categories such as roulette, poker, video poker, shows and blackjack, in order to offer players the type of game variety they are looking for.

After the recent expansion of its catalogue of live dealer games, Frumzi Casino now offers over 200 different titles in this category, sourced by the best providers in the industry such as Playtech, Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Live.

To learn more about Frumzi’s new live casino games, visit the official website.

Frumzi Has Launched New Bonuses to Compete with the Top Real Money Casino Sites

Along with the introduction of new live casino games, Frumzi has also released new bonuses and promotions specifically designed for this section such as a live casino cashback, weekly cashback, weekly reload and weekend reload bonuses.

Frumzi believes that offering generous bonuses is as important as offering outstanding game variety, and this is why they have decided to reward new and registered customers accordingly, and in addition, the brand has also announced the reduction of the rollover requirement, making it even easier for players to wager the bonuses through live casino games and cash out the winnings.

Furthermore, the brand has revealed plans on adding more bonuses specifically designed for live casino, such as a bigger cashback bonus, free chip bonuses and access to exclusive free-to-play tournaments with real money rewards.

All the new promotions and bonuses are available starting today, which players can claim by visiting the official Frumzi website.

Frumzi Renovates Its Mobile Website to Offer an Outstanding Live Casino Gaming Experience

With the goal of offering live casino players an outstanding gambling experience on mobile – without interruptions and at a seamless pace – Frumzi has invested into improving their mobile website, to make it faster and offer improved support across all iOS and Android mobile devices.

Frumzi reports that 60% of its users access the platform via mobile devices. In response, the brand has prioritized improvements to its mobile website, particularly ahead of the rollout of new live casino games. With an expected increase in traffic, enhancing mobile performance has become essential to ensure a smooth and reliable user experience.

Therefore, all new and registered customers who visit the official Frumzi website to play the new live dealer games are going to find a faster and more reliable mobile website, which has been renovated to offer a better mobile gambling experience.

To learn more about Frumzi’s new live dealer games on iOS and Android, visit the official mobile website.

The New Real Money Live Dealer Games Are a Key Part of Frumzi’s Ongoing Platform Upgrade Strategy

Frumzi recently expanded its online slots and instant games offerings as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the platform. In parallel, the brand has introduced new bonuses and promotions aimed at providing both new and returning players with compelling reasons to engage regularly. These updates support Frumzi’s broader goal of increasing new customer conversions while strengthening retention among existing users.

The introduction of new live dealer games, alongside the recent additions to the online slots and instant games categories, is part of a coordinated upgrade at Frumzi. Combined with renovated promotions, bonuses, and rewards, these enhancements are designed to attract more website visitors and convert them into active, registered players.

Frumzi recognizes the growing level of competition amongst real money casino sites in Canada, and therefore, it is increasing its budget for marketing, product development and bonuses, as the brand believes those are the three pillars which are going to propel the brand’s visibility and presence in the country.

Therefore, Frumzi offers a new online gambling experience starting today, thanks to its catalogue of 8,000+ real money games, generous bonuses, total mobile support and on-going rewards.

Frumzi Now Welcomes Small Deposits for Players Interested in Playing New Live Casino Games

Frumzi is aiming at welcoming more players, especially the users who want to try online gambling but they are put off by the high minimum deposit requirements of most real money casinos in Canada. Therefore, the brand has decided to lower their minimum deposit requirement, now welcoming deposits in the range of $1 to $5, bringing players the opportunity to play real money games and earn real cash rewards with small deposits.

Furthermore, Frumzi has confirmed that all players can claim the new bonuses and promotions for live casino games with small deposits, hence, players can take advantage of deposit bonuses, cashback and extra rewards even if they only deposit $1 CAD.

Therefore, all players who visit Frumzi and create an account can make a small deposit to start playing all the new games available on the catalogue.

Frumzi Implements New Responsible Gambling Solutions

Live dealer games bring a different kind of energy because they feature fast rounds, real-time interaction, and an immersive atmosphere that makes it easy to lose track of time. Therefore, Furmzi has implemented key responsible gambling solutions and measures to prevent problem gambling.

The platform now offers players more intuitive tools to stay in control, from adjustable deposit limits and session timers to wager caps and optional time-outs. These features aren’t tucked away because they’re introduced from the start, so players know exactly where to find them when they need them.

Behind the scenes, the platform has improved how it tracks gameplay patterns, especially during live sessions. If someone starts playing longer than usual or wagering beyond their typical range, the system responds quietly, offering a friendly check-in or a nudge to take a short break.

The goal isn’t to block enjoyment, but to support it in a way that feels fair, personal, and non-intrusive, because Frumzi believes this is the unique way by which the online gambling industry can thrive in Canada.

To learn more about Frumzi’s new responsible gambling tools, visit the official website.

About Frumzi

Frumzi is a Canadian real money online casino owned by one of the most prestigious online casino platforms in the world, Soft2Bet. Licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board and audited by third-party independent firms, Frumzi is synonymous to fair, responsible and legal online gambling. Offering over 8,000 real money games, big bonuses, total mobile support and fast same-day withdrawals, it is one of the top choices in the Canadian online gambling industry nowadays.

