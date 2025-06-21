Wilson Blanchard Management Raises $169,000 at 2025 WB CondoCon in Support of Associa Cares Canada

Oakville, ON, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management, An Associa® Company, proudly hosted its 3rd annual WB CondoCon Board Education & Tradeshow on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Oakville Conference Centre. The daylong event brought together over 200 condominium board members, 100+ Wilson Blanchard team members, and 52 valued trade partners for a dynamic day of networking, learning, and giving back.

This year’s event raised an outstanding $169,000 CAD in support of Associa Cares Canada, an organization dedicated to providing emergency assistance to families and communities impacted by natural or man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed more than $5.6 million to over 4,200 families across North America and beyond.

“The sheer number of people it takes to organize and execute an event of this scale reaffirms what I’ve always believed – that Wilson Blanchard has the most dedicated team in the industry,” said Jeff Lack, CPA, CGA, President of Wilson Blanchard Management. “We’re also incredibly grateful to our vendor partners, educational speakers, and especially our client board members whose ongoing participation makes this event possible. It’s truly meaningful to see our industry come together not only for education and connection but for a cause as impactful as Associa Cares Canada.”

The WB CondoCon Vendor Trade Show has grown into a marquee event for the condominium industry, offering board members the chance to connect directly with service providers while gaining valuable insights from expert-led educational sessions. This year’s success highlights Wilson Blanchard Management’s continued commitment to strengthening communities and supporting humanitarian efforts through industry collaboration.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $5 million to more than 3,800 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.