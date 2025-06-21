Martini Market Presale Surpasses 40% of Softcap Within 24 Hours of Launch on XRP Ledger

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martini Market , the decentralized prediction market platform being developed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has confirmed that its $MRT token presale has exceeded 40% of its initial softcap target within 24 hours of launch. The strong early participation reflects rising interest in emerging use cases within the expanding XRP ecosystem.

The presale, which opened on June 19 at 3 PM UTC, offers 4 million $MRT tokens to the public out of a total supply of 10 million. The softcap is set at 50,000 XRP, and the hardcap is capped at 250,000 XRP. According to the project team, over 20,000 XRP has already been contributed in the first 24 hours.

Martini Market positions itself as the first decentralized, on-chain prediction platform built directly on the XRP Ledger. It aims to enable users to create and participate in outcome-based markets tied to real-world events. These include sectors such as politics, sports, finance, and global affairs, resolved via oracles and on-chain automation.

The $MRT token is designed as a core utility asset within the Martini Market ecosystem. According to the team, its intended functions include governance participation, staking, and market creation. Platform users holding specific quantities of $MRT will have access to additional roles and benefits once the platform is live.

The project launch comes amid a period of notable development across the XRP Ledger. Ripple’s recent regulatory progress in the UAE, including DFSA approval and partnerships with Zand Bank and Mamo, along with the integration of USDC and RLUSD, and the introduction of an EVM-compatible sidechain, have contributed to an environment increasingly supportive of DeFi protocols.

“The early demand for $MRT appears to reflect an appetite within the XRPL community for decentralized tools that go beyond payments,” said a Martini Market spokesperson. “Prediction markets are widely used on other blockchains, and bringing this functionality to XRPL could open a new chapter in its utility-driven growth.”

The $MRT token is currently being offered at a presale rate of 1 XRP = 16 MRT. Post-presale, the listing price has been set at 1 XRP = 11 MRT, representing a difference of approximately 30% from the presale valuation. The presale is expected to run for up to 30 days, though it may conclude earlier if the hardcap is reached.

In addition to governance and market participation, $MRT will also be used to incentivize liquidity providers and potentially reward staking participants. Specific platform mechanisms will be detailed further as the protocol approaches mainnet deployment.

Martini Market has not made any financial projections or investment claims regarding $MRT. The team emphasizes that participation in the presale is subject to personal discretion and recommends that users conduct independent research before contributing.

For more information on Martini Market’s presale structure, roadmap, or token details, users are encouraged to visit the official website and verified community channels.

Official Channels

Website: https://martini.market

X: @MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Martini Market. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8db5282e-b18d-49aa-a093-b3d09838d2ae