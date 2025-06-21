XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Is Set to End in 7 Days, Already Sold Out 72% of Its Allocation — Join $VLT Presale Now

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has smashed through another milestone, announcing today that its $VLT token presale has sold over 70% of its total allocation, with just seven days left before the sale ends. In under a week, commitments have soared from 62% to 72%, underscoring an extraordinary rush among investors to secure positions in Vaultro’s fully decentralized index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger.

Vaultro Finance delivers an on-chain investing breakthrough. Its dashboard at replaces complex fund-building steps with a simple, intuitive interface. Users can browse thematic portfolios, spanning artificial intelligence tokens, capital-preserving stablecoins, emerging DeFi projects, and leading XRPL assets—then customize allocations and monitor performance in real time. A built-in staking module allows $VLT holders to lock their tokens and earn passive rewards proportional to protocol usage. All transactions settle on chain via XRPL Hooks and Escrow, ensuring speed, security, and full transparency.

At the heart of Vaultro’s ecosystem is the $VLT token itself. Early backers recognize that $VLT unlocks every protocol feature. Token ownership grants the exclusive right to create and launch custom index funds, vote on fund listings and protocol upgrades, and enjoy reduced fees when minting, rebalancing, or withdrawing fund positions. Staking $VLT not only generates yield for long-term supporters but also helps secure network liquidity and governance.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (72% already sold)



With over 70% of tokens now claimed and exactly seven days left, the window to participate is closing fast. Prospective buyers will need an XRP-native wallet and must set up a $VLT trustline. A minimum contribution of 200 XRP ensures broad accessibility, while the official presale portal at sale.vaultro.finance remains open.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

