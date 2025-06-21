ZA Miner Launches Free Cloud Mining App Amid Rising Crypto Adoption in 2025

London, UK, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global interest in cryptocurrencies continues to climb, ZA Miner has announced the official launch of its free cloud mining app, giving users the ability to earn crypto passively, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining setups. This marks a significant milestone in ZA Miner’s mission to democratize crypto access worldwide.





The new mobile application enables both beginner and experienced users to mine digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) directly from the cloud. With no hardware needed and no upfront fees, users can start mining immediately after registering, and even receive a free $100 trial mining contract upon signup.

A Seamless Gateway into Crypto Mining

ZA Miner’s app stands out for its simplicity. Once installed, users can choose from a range of mining plans based on their budget and desired contract length, with options starting as low as $100. Earnings are calculated and distributed daily in USDT, and the platform handles everything from GPU management to energy optimization.

Key features include:

Free $100 cloud mining trial for new users

for new users Instant registration — only an email is needed

— only an email is needed Daily payouts in stablecoin (USDT)

in stablecoin (USDT) Tiered referral rewards , allowing users to earn commission from their network

, allowing users to earn commission from their network No maintenance or setup costs



Meeting the Demand for Accessible Crypto Tools

The launch of the app comes at a time when crypto mining demand is surging, driven by rising token prices and growing public interest in passive income strategies. Yet, traditional mining still poses significant entry barriers for many, including high hardware costs, technical complexity, and environmental concerns.

ZA Miner addresses all of these issues with a cloud-based infrastructure, backed by secure, globally distributed data centers powered in part by renewable energy. The app offers a secure and transparent mining experience, removing technical roadblocks for anyone looking to benefit from the crypto economy.

Built for Global Accessibility

With active users in over 180 countries, ZA Miner has steadily grown its reputation as a trusted cloud mining provider since its launch. The mobile app is available in multiple languages and supports users from both crypto-savvy and underserved markets.

The company’s referral system also allows users to boost their earnings by inviting friends, with commissions paid on multiple levels, enhancing user engagement and reach.

How to Get Started

Download the ZA Miner app from the official website Register with an email address Claim your free $100 DOGE mining trial Choose a mining contract and begin earning daily payouts Withdraw profits or reinvest anytime





About ZA Miner



ZA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining provider offering simple, secure, and sustainable crypto mining solutions for individuals worldwide. With a focus on accessibility, clean energy, and automated passive income.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.