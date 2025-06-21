Can’t Wait for XRP to Hit $10? PFMCrypto Launches 1-Day Cloud Mining Contract With $10 Free Bonus

Farington, England, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite growing enthusiasm in the XRP community, the long-awaited $10 milestone remains out of reach. XRP continues to fluctuate between $2.05 and $2.33, showing signs of consolidation rather than breakout. In response, PFMCrypto has introduced a new 1-day XRP cloud mining contract, providing holders with a smart and simple way to generate daily income—even as they wait for the next major price surge. New users receive a $10 signup bonus, enabling them to start mining XRP with no upfront investment.

Explore the future of XRP mining now at: https://pfmcrypto.net





One-Day Contract, Same-Day Rewards

Unlike traditional mining that relies on expensive hardware and technical know-how, PFMCrypto’s XRP cloud mining model is fully remote and designed to simulate yield through proprietary infrastructure and AI-driven optimization. The newly launched 1-day mining contract is the most accessible option yet, letting users activate a plan using their $10 welcome bonus and receive $0.66 in daily XRP rewards—with no cost, no setup, and no risk.

This short-term mining model allows XRP holders to earn predictable returns while staying engaged during sideways markets.

Key Features of PFMCrypto’s XRP Cloud Mining Contracts

- No Hardware Required: Accessible to all users without the need for mining equipment or technical setup

- Daily Payouts: Earn mining rewards daily based on your contract participation

- Secure Custody: Assets are protected under PFMCrypto’s industry-grade security standards

- Flexible Contract Durations: Choose from short-, mid-, or long-term options to match your investment strategy

Flexible Plans for All Investors

PFMCrypto offers over 10 unique mining contracts to suit every investor profile—from curious beginners to seasoned holders seeking high-yield options:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (free with signup bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 bonus payout

$1,000 Contract – 9 Days – Earn $13.10 daily

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 daily

For long-term XRP holders, these plans offer a practical way to remain active in the ecosystem and generate steady returns while the token builds momentum toward higher price targets.

Click here to explore the $10 XRP mining contract.

What Sets PFMCrypto’s XRP Mining Contracts Apart?

- 100% Remote Access: No equipment, no tech skills—just log in and activate your plan

- Capital Protection: Contracts guarantee full principal return upon maturity

- AI-Powered Profitability: Yield optimization ensures profitability even during price stagnation

- Daily Rewards: Predictable XRP payouts improve cash flow and reduce volatility risk

How to Start Mining on PFMCrypto

Register an Account: Get a $10 bonus plus $0.66 daily login rewards Select a Mining Contract: Activate a plan using your bonus or choose your own Start Mining: Sit back and earn—rewards are credited daily, automatically

A Smarter Way to Wait: Income While XRP Consolidates

Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto has been at the forefront of cloud-based crypto mining, democratizing access to passive income through secure, AI-powered, and environmentally conscious infrastructure. The platform is built to help users mine leading cryptocurrencies—like XRP, BTC, SOL, and DOGE—without the need for expensive rigs or in-depth technical knowledge.

“The path to $10 may take time, but XRP holders shouldn’t have to wait empty-handed,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson. “Our 1-day mining contracts are designed to give users a simple, low-risk opportunity to generate daily XRP returns—while staying engaged with the ecosystem.”

Don’t wait for the next rally to start earning—activate your XRP mining contract today at https://pfmcrypto.net

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.