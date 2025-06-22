Jacob Wang Featured in XYZ Media’s “Next Generation of Innovators” for Developing a Self-Actuated, Eco-Friendly Soft Robot for Drug Delivery

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leading media company that bridges educational pursuits with technological innovation, is proud to announce the latest feature in its “Next Generation of Innovators” series, a digital campaign celebrating extraordinary young minds developing innovative solutions to global challenges. The latest series highlights Jacob Wang from Bullis Charter School at Los Altos, CA, for engineering a novel self-actuated soft robot that operates without external power sources or electronics, designed with potential for drug delivery.

“One major challenge I wanted to overcome was the need to constantly charge the robot battery,” Jacob said. “I wondered if I could create a robot that moves without using any electricity.”

Driven by the rising global demand for more effective and sustainable drug delivery methods, especially amidst a growing elderly population and increased prevalence of chronic conditions, Jacob’s project addresses the inefficiencies associated with traditional pharmaceutical delivery systems. Today’s dominant delivery methods like oral ingestion, injection, and inhalation, are often invasive, imprecise, and slow acting. Robotic alternatives have been explored in recent years, yet most require electronics and external energy, posing safety and sustainability concerns.

Jacob’s innovation lies in the creation of a soft, moisture-actuated robot constructed from biodegradable materials such as agarose powder and dimethylformamide. His robot responds to ambient humidity through swelling and contracting without any artificial power source, to navigate its environment and deliver payloads with targeted precision. Developed through multiple iterations, his third-generation model proved most successful, integrating hydromorphic principles and optimized structural design for controlled locomotion.





Jacob’s research also improves environmental sustainability, eliminating the need for electronics that contribute to growing global e-waste concerns. With conventional drug delivery robots often relying on rigid components and battery packs, Jacob’s fully biodegradable, flexible robot design offers a promising alternative for both medical and environmental innovation.

Speaking on his future, Jacob said, “I want to be a physicist because they explore the rules of the universe and allow for innovations that benefit humanity. Specifically, I want to be a theoretical physicist and develop important mathematical theories to learn about the interactions of physical objects. This field is important to me because I believe theories can help predict events in the future and provide pathway to more technological advancements. I am particularly interested in quantum mechanics, which describes the particle-wave duality of photons and electrons.”

“Jacob’s work genuinely moved us,” said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media. “He took a complex problem and approached it with such thoughtfulness and creativity. It’s rare to see someone so young think this deeply about sustainability, health, and how engineering can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Through the Next Generation of Innovators series, XYZ Media remains committed to showcasing the achievements of bold, young thinkers who are applying science and research in transformative ways to impact society and the world.

About XYZ Media:

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media is a media and marketing company that stands at the forefront of integrating educational initiatives with technological innovation, driving market trends, and shaping the digital landscape. XYZ Media is dedicated to spotlighting the achievements of tomorrow's leaders driving change. With a keen focus on educational excellence and digital innovation, XYZ Media fosters a community where young minds are encouraged to challenge the status quo and develop solutions for a better tomorrow.

