Jason Yang and Ruoqi Li Featured In XYZ Media’s “Next Generation of Innovators” Series for Developing an AI-Driven Multimodal Model Advancing Elderly Fall Risk Assessment

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leading media company that bridges educational pursuits with technological innovation, is proud to announce the latest feature in its “Next Generation of Innovators” series, a digital campaign celebrating extraordinary young minds developing innovative solutions to global challenges. The latest series highlights two exceptional student researchers - Jason Yang of Head-Royce School in Oakland, CA, and Ruoqi Li of The Harker School in San Jose, CA - for their novel work in developing a multimodal machine learning framework that accurately assesses fall risk among the elderly using sensors, video, and contextual data.





Their research work showcases a first-of-its-kind AI-driven model that integrates wearable sensor data, 3D pose estimation from video using MediaPipe, and personal contextual insights to predict fall likelihood with exceptional precision. This approach not only outperforms previous AI models but also exceeds the predictive capabilities of traditional clinical tools.

“One in four seniors experiences a fall each year, and one in five dies within a year of a major fall,” said Jason Yang. “My grandmother’s fall landed her in the ER and forever impacted her mobility. That experience, coupled with Ruoqi’s family story, drove us to develop an accessible, efficient, and accurate fall risk prediction model that could intervene and mitigate fall risk factors for elderly individuals.”

Drawing from firsthand family experiences and a shared drive to solve one of geriatric healthcare’s most pressing issues, Jason and Ruoqi were determined to design an accessible fall risk detection system that could intervene and mitigate fall risk factors for elderly individuals earlier and quicker than current options. Their research combines computer vision powered by MediaPipe Pose, wearable motion sensors, and a multi-layered neural network to develop a seamless and accessible tool that predicts fall risk with remarkable accuracy.

“Data collection was one of our biggest challenges,” said Ruoqi Li. “Due to the novelty of our approach, there were no publicly accessible multimodal datasets that incorporated data from videos, sensors, and contextual information available to us. In response, we reached out to assisted living facilities, as well as family and friends, to collect multimodal data from participants. We used this data to build a novel multimodal machine learning model.”

Their model was trained and validated on a combination of public datasets and collected dataset from participants by themselves in Moraga Royale, an assisted living facility in Moraga, California. It analyzes detailed gait features including trunk swing, step width variability, and arm separation, and derives velocity from raw acceleration data, which was found to correlate more strongly with fall risk. The resulting multimodal system achieved an accuracy of 92%, outperforming several traditional and single-modality assessment tools.

“We will keep working on the project by continuing to refine our model and sensors. Additionally, we are developing an app for real-time fall risk assessment for low-cost, at-home analysis,” said Ruoqi and Jason. “Eventually, we hope to begin testing our method in clinical settings to make a significant difference in the elderly community. We hope that in the future, the elderly community won’t have to live in constant fear of falling but can instead move through life with confidence and safety.”

“Ruoqi and Jason are not only redefining the standard of elderly care through machine learning,” said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media, “they’re proving that empathy and engineering go hand in hand. They are true Next Generation Innovators.”

About XYZ Media

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media is a media and marketing company that stands at the forefront of integrating educational initiatives with technological innovation. Dedicated to spotlighting the achievements of tomorrow's leaders, XYZ Media champions bold ideas with transformative potential.

For more information on XYZ Media’s “Next Generation of Innovators” series, please contact:

Jordan Hayes

Director of Communications

pr@xyzmediaco.com

XYZ Media

21606 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311

www.xyzmediaco.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XYZ Media. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c42ca547-d7b4-4841-9451-2804df0e5afc