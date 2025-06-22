RICH Miner Announces Global Expansion and Zero-Hassle Cloud Mining for Robinhood Users





London, UK, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICH Miner, an intelligent cloud mining platform, has officially announced its global expansion and enhanced features, making it easier than ever for Robinhood users and crypto investors worldwide to earn daily passive income through clean-energy cloud mining.

With the increasing demand for sustainable, low-barrier crypto income streams, RICH Miner stands out by offering AI-driven mining allocation, 100% uptime, and a user-friendly experience — all without the need to purchase costly hardware or have technical expertise.

New users can register at https://richminer.com and instantly receive a $15 bonus, enabling them to start mining popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with daily payouts from day one.

“At RICH Miner, our goal is to make cloud mining accessible, safe, and profitable for everyone, whether you’re a first-time investor or an experienced trader on platforms like Robinhood,” said RICH, Emma Lesley, spokesperson for RICH Miner. “We combine intelligent mining, renewable energy, and robust fund security to deliver a worry-free passive income solution.”

Why RICH Miner is Gaining Global Popularity

✅ Zero Hassle, Daily Profits

Users simply sign up, select a computing plan, and start earning. There’s no need for mining rigs, complex setups, or high electricity costs.

✅ Clean Energy Commitment

RICH Miner’s mining farms operate on wind, hydro, and solar energy, supporting sustainable crypto production while minimizing carbon impact.

✅ AI Intelligent Allocation

The platform uses AI to maximize mining efficiency and distribute computing power smartly, ensuring stable daily returns.

✅ Flexible Contract Plans

With plans ranging from $100 to $180,800, users can choose contracts that match their budget and profit expectations — all details are transparently displayed on the official website .

✅ Proven Global Presence

RICH Miner now serves over 5 million users across the United States, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with licensed operations in multiple regions.

For those interested in joining the fast-growing RICH Miner community, more information about plans and earnings potential can be found directly at https://richminer.com .

How to Get Started with RICH Miner

1️⃣ Register for free and claim your $15 bonus

2️⃣ Select a mining contract to suit your budget

Contract Potential Profit Table Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 $700 8 $8.68 $500.00 + $69.44 $1,600 15 $21.60 $1600.00 + $324 $3,300 18 $46.20 $3300.00 + $831.60 $5,600 22 $84.00 $5600.00 + $1848 $8,800 28 $140.80 $8800.00 + $3942.40

Completely transparent and open - control your wealth freedom anytime, anywhere, and download the official APP with one click.

(Click to download mobile APP)





3️⃣ Earn daily crypto rewards automatically

4️⃣ Withdraw profits securely anytime

Whether you’re managing your portfolio on Robinhood or looking for a diversified crypto income stream, RICH Miner offers a trusted, transparent, and eco-friendly way to build wealth with minimal effort.

About RICH Miner

RICH Miner is a leading global cloud mining platform dedicated to providing simple, sustainable, and secure passive income opportunities through intelligent cloud mining solutions. Powered by clean energy and advanced AI, RICH Miner helps individuals worldwide profit from crypto mining without barriers or hidden costs.

Attachment