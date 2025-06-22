SRPT FRAUD ALERT: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Investors are Reminded of Ongoing Securities Fraud Investigation -- Contact BFA Law (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NEW YORK, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Sarepta, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-class-action.

Why is Sarepta being Investigated?

Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. Sarepta’s most important product is Elevidys, a therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. During the relevant period, Sarepta repeatedly touted the safety profile of Elevidys and told investors that the benefits of the treatment outweighed its risks. In truth, Elevidys causes fatal acute liver failure in some patients.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta announced that a patient that had been treated with Elevidys died after suffering acute liver failure. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell $27.81 per share, or over 27%, from $101.35 per share on March 17, 2025, to $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025. Nevertheless, on the same day, Sarepta assured investors that “the benefit-risk of ELEVIDYS remains positive.”

Next, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta announced that a second patient treated with Elevidys had died from acute liver failure. The company further announced that because of the second death, it was suspending certain shipments of Elevidys and paused dosing in an ongoing clinical trial of the treatment. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell $15.24 per share, or more than 42%, from $36.18 per share on June 13, 2025, to $20.94 per share on June 16, 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-class-action.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Sarepta you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-class-action

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-class-action

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.