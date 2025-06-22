Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH To Dominate SOL For H2 2025, Is Remittix The Best ETH-Based Crypto To Buy Now?

New York, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto arena is heating up as Ethereum and Solana lock horns in a high-stakes battle for dominance. With institutional money pouring into blockchain infrastructure and the SEC now reviewing ETF proposals for both assets, the stage is set for a dramatic showdown. Could ETH leave SOL in the dust by late 2025? Let’s unpack the data, including why projects like Remittix might be the smartest ETH-based bets right now.

Why Ethereum’s price prediction looks unstoppable

Here’s the thing about Ethereum: it keeps proving doubters wrong. As we barrel toward mid-2025, ETH isn’t just holding its ground; it’s gearing up for a potential breakout. The numbers tell the story: institutional inflows hit record levels last quarter, while layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism finally made gas fees tolerable. And let’s not overlook the SEC’s unexpected move to solicit public feedback on Franklin Templeton’s ETH ETF filing. That’s regulatory progress you can’t ignore.

Source: CryptoBasics

Technically speaking? The charts scream bullish. Ethereum’s developer ecosystem remains the most vibrant in crypto, with over 4,000 dApps now live. Compare that to Solana’s spotty uptime (remember those five-hour outages?) and it’s clear which network offers reliability. Analysts whisper about ETH retesting its $4,900 ATH by Q3 2025, especially if BlackRock’s rumored Ethereum price predictions materialize.

Solana’s Institutional Hype Meets Hard Reality

Don’t get us wrong, SOL has its merits. Pantera Capital’s recent bet on Gradient Network (a Solana AI project) shows big money still sees potential. But here’s the rub: SOL’s price just got rejected at a key resistance level, and its validator centralization issues won’t magically disappear. Sure, partnerships with Bitget Wallet and Ondo Finance help, but when your network goes down more often than a cheap hotel WiFi, institutions get skittish.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The SEC’s parallel review of SOL and XRP ETFs? That’s a double-edged sword. Approval could spark a rally, but delays might expose Solana’s Achilles’ heel—its murky regulatory status. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price prediction based on proof-of-stake gives it cleaner optics with policymakers. Speed and low fees are great until your chain halts during a market surge, just like September 2023.

Remittix: The ETH-powered payments juggernaut

Now for the sleeper hit: Remittix (RTX). This isn’t just another DeFi project; it’s solving the $183 trillion cross-border payments nightmare. Built on Ethereum (because security matters), it lets users zap 40+ cryptos to any bank account as instant fiat. No KYC for recipients. No 3% Western Union fees. It's offering seamless value transfer that bridges crypto and traditional finance.

What makes Remittix different from institutional players? Three words: real-world utility. Unlike Stripe or Wise, it doesn’t force recipients into crypto. Grandma gets pesos in her Banco Nacional account while you send ETH. It completely negates the need for long-winded, outmoded methods of remittance by embracing the possibilities enabled through blockchain technology.

Furthermore, Remittix offers businesses a Pay API that's essentially a "crypto acceptance on-ramp", letting merchants get fiat settlements without touching volatile assets. This unique feature already has fintechs salivating, imagining Shopify stores accepting crypto but settling in euros. As word spreads and adoption takes off, the prospects for this project are incredible.

With over $15.7 million raised and presale demand soaring

Finding the best in 2025

Ethereum's price prediction outperforming Solana in H2 2025 looks increasingly probable. Where SOL has only speed, ETH has staying power. As for alpha? Remittix combines Ethereum's robustness with a payments solution that could dent the growing banking sector.

