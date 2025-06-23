SBC Medical Participated in 4 Investor Conferences in May and June 2025

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical”), a global franchise and provider of services for aesthetic clinics, recently participated in several prominent investor conferences throughout May and June 2025. SBC Medical delivered webcast presentations and conducted one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Presentation videos can be viewed at the links below:

https://youtu.be/sM8VzxrQpac?feature=shared



Below is a summary of the Company's participation in recent investor conferences:



Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

Main Speaker: Yuya Yoshida (CFO)

Date: June 12, 2025



Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Main Speaker: Yuya Yoshida (CFO)

Date: June 11, 2025



Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Main Speaker: Hikaru Fukui (Head of IR)

Date: June 5, 2025



Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Virtual Investor Conference

Main Speaker: Stephen Rodgers (Head of Overseas Department)

Date: May 29, 2025

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visit: https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

