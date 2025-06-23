Boyuan Capital (investment platform under Bosch Group) and Galbot Forged JV

BEIJING, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2025, Boyuan Capital (the market-oriented investment platform under the Bosch Group), announced a joint venture named BOYIN INNOVATION ALLIANCE with Galbot, a market leading innovator in building general-purpose humanoid robots powered by Embodied AI.





The collaboration was officially unveiled at the “Open Bosch: Embodied AI Day” event on June 17. On the same day, Bosch China, Boyuan Capital, and Galbot signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly advance the R&D and commercialization of Embodied Intelligent Robotics.

The joint venture will focus on industrial applications with Embodied AI in high-precision manufacturing—such as complex assembly— aiming at promoting the large-scale industrial deployment of Embodied AI and accelerating the global adoption of Embodied AI technologies. It will leverage Galbot’s proprietary Embodied AI technology, replace traditional rule-based and programmed automation deployment methods with Embodied AI models trained on real industrial scenario data, and develop next-generation intelligent robot systems for industrial scenarios. This initiative marks a significant milestone in transitioning Embodied AI from pilot testing to scaled industrial deployment, aligning with the global acceleration of smart manufacturing.

Galbot: A pioneer in Embodied AI

Galbot—recognized by The Information as one of the Top Asia Startups of 2024 has emerged as a leader in Embodied AI. Galbot is Founded in May 2023 by Prof. He Wang from Peking University, who gained his PhD from Stanford.

At the event, Galbot demonstrated its Embodied AI robots, showcasing fully autonomous capabilities in complex automotive and retail scenarios. The live demonstrations received widespread acclaim from key partners, including Bosch China, BoYuan Capital and United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), underscoring the maturity of Galbot’s Embodied AI technologies.

These demonstrations showcased the maturity of Galbot's technology stack, which includes: End-to-End VLA (Vision-Language-Action) Large Models with strong generalization capabilities; A proprietary simulation dataset containing over 10 billion high-quality robotic action data points; Advanced hardware systems featuring high-precision control and scenario adaptability.

Strategic Collaboration and Global Reach

As a key early milestone, BOYIN INNOVATION ALLIANCE signed a memorandum of understanding with UAES to establish RoboFab, a joint laboratory dedicated to cultivating automotive-operations related expertise in Embodied AI and redefining industrialization.

"Embodied AI holds transformative potential to redefine manufacturing processes. We're already witnessing its remarkable capabilities across diverse production stages. Through this powerful synergy between Boyuan Capital and Galbot, we anticipate delivering commercially viable, scalable robotics solutions with real industry impact," said Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Partner of Bosch Ventures.

"The future of manufacturing lies in intelligent, adaptive systems that can learn from real-world data," said Professor He Wang, founder of Galbot. "Through this collaboration with Bosch and Boyuan Capital, we're building an end-to-end value chain that will deliver globally competitive Embodied AI solutions for smart manufacturing."

The joint venture adopts a "global design, local production" strategy, positioning it to serve key international markets including Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Industry analysts view this collaboration as a significant development in the Embodied AI sector, potentially accelerating the industrialization of AI-driven robot system in manufacturing. The partnership brings together complementary strengths: Bosch's industrial experience, Boyuan's financial resources and eco-system, and Galbot's technological innovations in Embodied AI.

Contact Person: Xiaokang Li

Email: business@galbot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ba8b74d-508b-4a6f-b65f-3dc9bb26b9fa