WySE Products Launches Total Pet Kitchen, The First-of-Its-Kind Multicooker for Fresh Pet Food Preparation at Home

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WySE Products LLC, a company committed to redefining pet nutrition, is pleased to announce the launch of Total Pet Kitchen Multicooker (TPK), the first-of-its-kind countertop appliance designed specifically for cooking and dispensing healthy food for pets using human-grade ingredients.





WySE Products Total Pet Kitchen Multicooker

The Total Pet Kitchen multicooker was developed over two years through collaboration with chefs, veterinarians, pet nutritionists, engineers, and pet owners. The team focused on addressing common barriers to home-prepared pet meals, including time constraints, nutritional uncertainty, and inconsistent results. The result is a patent-pending appliance designed to simplify fresh pet food preparation at home. Every component was designed with a focus on safety, efficiency, and user experience.

“Fresh food can make a difference in a pet’s health, but until now, there wasn’t an easy, practical way to prepare those meals at home,” said Paul McGrath, a representative for TPK. “That’s why we invested significant time in development to create a system that helps pet owners prepare meals with real, recognizable ingredients that get great results no matter what your skill level in the kitchen. Total Pet Kitchen is more than a cooker, it's a movement to bring real, whole food back into our pets’ lives in a way that’s practical for modern households.”

Built for Pet Health and Everyday Use

The TPK multicooker offers pet owners a smarter, more efficient way to prepare fresh meals without the time, mess, and guesswork of traditional home cooking. According to the company, meals made in the Total Pet Kitchen can save pet owners up to 75% in costs as compared to subscription delivery food services. This all-in-one appliance combines mixing, cooking, and extrusion into a single streamlined process to make it easier to serve nutritious pet food made from real ingredients.

Key features:

A 4.5-qt ceramic-coated inner pot that’s BPA-, PTFE, and PFOA-free

Easy-read control panel with illuminated progress indicators.

Four programmable settings for beef, chicken, fish, and grain-free meals.

Easily removable inner cooking components are dishwasher safe.

Automatic extrusion and dispensing of cooked food mixture.

Recipe support through video and written guides.

The device can prepare up to a week’s worth of food in a single batch, helping pet owners save time.

Expert-Approved Recipes and Ongoing Support

Beyond the multicooker, Total Pet Kitchen offers a growing library of expert-reviewed recipes and guides available through online videos and written resources. All content is developed and approved in collaboration with TPK’s veterinary consultant team to help pet owners prepare meals that are balanced, safe, and tailored to their dog’s needs, whether for a full home-cooked diet or as a healthy supplement to existing meals.

Processed pet foods often contain low-quality ingredients, fillers, artificial preservatives, and additives that offer limited nutritional value. Switching to fresh, home-prepared food, even as a partial replacement, can significantly improve a pet’s diet and potentially reduce long-term costs associated with poor nutrition, such as frequent vet visits and chronic health issues.

To support pet owners in this transition, Total Pet Kitchen provides comprehensive educational materials, from meal planning guides to step-by-step cooking tutorials. These resources are updated regularly based on in-house testing and user feedback to ensure they remain practical, accessible, and aligned with the evolving needs of the modern pet household.

Responding to Growing Demand

Recent trends in pet care point to increasing awareness about the ingredients in commercial pet food. More owners are seeking alternatives that align with their own dietary values, favoring fresh, whole foods over ultra-processed options.

This shift in consumer priorities has created a need for tools that support healthier feeding practices without adding complexity to daily routines. The TPK multicooker meets this demand with its combination of food-safe materials, automated cooking programs, and an easy-to-clean design, offering a practical and user-friendly option for households focused on improving pet wellness.

“Launching the Total Pet Kitchen multicooker reflects our ongoing commitment to improving how pets are fed at home,” said McGrath. “It’s a solution developed for modern pet owners who value health, safety, and simplicity, and we’re excited to make it widely available.”

The company notes this launch is just the beginning. Future updates will continue to expand recipe offerings, refine functionality, and add new content to support pet owners in keeping their pets healthy and thriving.

Availability

The Total Pet Kitchen multicooker is available for purchase at the company website and Amazon. It’s also gearing up to roll out in select retailers in the near future. For more information, updates, or to view the complete product specifications, visit the official website at http://www.totalpetkitchen.com or contact Total Pet Kitchen by phone at (201) 603-2597.

About Total Pet Kitchen

Total Pet Kitchen is a brand dedicated to making fresh, homemade meals easy for pet owners. Born from personal experiences with pet health challenges, the company developed the first all-in-one multicooker designed specifically for preparing pet food using real, human-grade ingredients. With features tailored for safety, simplicity, and convenience, Total Pet Kitchen empowers pet parents to take control of their pets’ nutrition. The brand also offers vet-reviewed recipes, nutritional guides, and instructional videos to support every step of the journey. Total Pet Kitchen is a trademark of WySE Products LLC.



