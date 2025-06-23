European Medicines Agency Recommends Market Approval of AVT06, Alvotech’s Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept)

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND and LONDON, UK (June 23, 2025) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide and Advanz Pharma, a UK headquartered global pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines in Europe, today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for AVT06, Alvotech’s proposed biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept 2 mg). Based on a positive recommendation by CHMP, biosimilar medicines can be approved by the European Commission for marketing in the European Economic Area, that includes the 27 member states of the European Union, in addition to Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein.

"CHMP’s positive opinion takes us a step closer to being able to market our proposed biosimilar in Europe, which is excellent news for patients and their caregivers. Alvotech looks forward to increasing access to this vital biologic treatment for eye disorders," said Joseph McClellan, Chief Scientific Officer of Alvotech.

“We are pleased with the CHMP’s positive opinion, which marks an important milestone in our mission to bring high-quality, specialist medicines to patients across Europe,” said Nick Warwick, Chief Medical Officer of Advanz Pharma.

The CHMP opinion recommends granting of a marketing authorization for AVT06 intended for the treatment of adults with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME) and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV).

Alvotech is responsible for the development and commercial supply of the proposed biosimilar. Advanz Pharma is responsible for registration and has exclusive commercialization rights for most countries in Europe.

In 2024, global sales of Eylea® were about US$9 billion, and one third of these sales were in Europe [1].

In January 2024 Alvotech announced positive top-line results from a confirmatory clinical study with AVT06 (AVT06-GL-C01) comparing the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the proposed biosimilar to Eylea® in patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. The study met its primary endpoint, with results demonstrating therapeutic equivalence between Alvotech’s biosimilar candidate and Eylea® [2].

Alvotech is also developing AVT29, a proposed biosimilar to Eylea® HD, a higher dose (aflibercept 8 mg) aflibercept. Advanz has licensed the distribution rights from Alvotech for both biosimilar candidates, for the same territory.

About AVT06 (aflibercept)

AVT06 is a recombinant fusion protein and a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® (aflibercept), which binds vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF), inhibiting the binding and activation of VEGF receptors, neovascularization, and vascular permeability [3]. AVT06 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

Sources

[1] Global Data and IQVIA

[2] Agostini, H. et.al. (2025). A randomized, double-masked parallel-group, multicenter clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the biosimilar candidate AVT06 compared to the reference product aflibercept in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, 1–15. https://doi.org/10.1080/14712598.2025.2519531

[3] https://www.regeneron.com/downloads/eylea_fpi.pdf

Use of trademarks

Elyea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer AG.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline includes eight disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

About Advanz Pharma

Partner of choice in specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines. Advanz Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company with the purpose to improve patients’ lives by providing and enhancing the specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines they depend on. Our headquarters are in London, UK. We have commercial sales in more than 90 countries globally and have a direct commercial presence in more than 20 countries, including key countries in Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia, a Centre of Excellence in Mumbai, India, as well as an established global distribution and commercialization partner network. Advanz Pharma’s product portfolio and pipeline comprises innovative medicines, biosimilars & specialty generics, and originator brands. Our products cover a broad range of therapeutic areas, including hepatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, anti-infectives, critical care, endocrinology, oncology, CNS, and, more broadly, rare disease medicines. Our ambition is to be a partner of choice for the commercialization of specialty, hospital, and rare disease medicines in Europe, Canada, and Australia. In line with our ambition, we are partnering with biopharma and development companies to bring medicines to patients. We can only achieve this due to our dedicated and highly qualified employees, acting in line with our company values of entrepreneurship, speed, and integrity.

