$PUMPIT Relaunches as $BOG on Pump.fun - Revives Legendary Bogdanoff Crypto Meme Legacy

PARIS, FRANCE, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirit of crypto meme culture made a triumphant return with the recent relaunch of $PUMPIT as $BOG , the only memecoin officially backed by the Bogdanoff family and inspired by the iconic legacy of Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff. Launched on the Solana network via Pump.fun, $BOG is set to be this cycle’s standout meme launch.

Wenceslas Bogdanoff, son of the late Igor Bogdanoff, is supportive of this initiative to honor his father and uncle’s legacy in crypto. The project received a warm welcome from the community, driven by both nostalgia and the promise of a fresh, fair relaunch on Pump.fun. Through a viral wave of memes and videos they became immortalized as cosmic figures, orchestrators of the now-iconic crypto chants: “Pump it!” and “Dump it!”

The $BOG team successfully reclaimed the token from bad actors, issuing a strong stance against bots and snipers. To ensure fairness in the relaunch, previous investors will also be able to claim their holdings with the new $BOG token. The team has taken a snapshot of tokenholders, in order to reclaim, simply send the team your wallet address for verification and your tokens will be sent to you on a 1:1 basis within 24 hours.

The Bogdanoff twins, once known for their eccentric genius and television stardom, have become enduring meme legends, immortalized as cosmic orchestrators of crypto’s early narrative. From animated Telegram GIFs to forum folklore, their influence echoes across the culture of Web3.

By relaunching on Solana, $BOG tapped into the fastest-growing memecoin ecosystem, where viral velocity and community engagement drive success. Its performance on Pump.fun is a testament to both the brand’s cultural power and the lasting impact of the Bogdanoff mythos.

About $BOG

$BOG is a pioneering memecoin rooted in the Solana ecosystem. Bridging crypto culture and mainstream media, the project stands out through strategic partnerships (to be officially announced following launch), most notably with a focus on high-quality memcoins worthy of the “Pump it” phone call. By combining nostalgic meme heritage with professional execution and authentic community engagement, $BOG is redefining the long-term potential of memecoins in Web3.



For more information about $BOG, please visit www.bogdanoff.io



Media contact: pumpit@transformgroup.com



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.