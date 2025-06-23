Vaccine Storage Equipment Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030: Emerging Markets in Asia and Africa Present Significant Opportunities for Vaccine Storage

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Storage Equipment Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vaccine storage equipment market is propelled by rising vaccine coverage, the expansion of mRNA vaccines requiring ultra-low temperature storage, and the push for equitable vaccine access in low-resource settings. Technological advancements, such as solar-powered solutions and IoT-enabled monitoring, enhance reliability and accessibility. The global vaccine storage equipment market is projected to reach between USD 450 million and USD 800 million in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% to 8.7% through 2030.



Regional Analysis

North America : The U.S. dominates due to robust healthcare infrastructure and widespread vaccination programs, with Canada emphasizing portable cold chain solutions for remote areas.

: The U.S. dominates due to robust healthcare infrastructure and widespread vaccination programs, with Canada emphasizing portable cold chain solutions for remote areas. Europe: Germany, France, and the UK lead with investments in advanced cold chain logistics and regulatory support for vaccine distribution.

Germany, France, and the UK lead with investments in advanced cold chain logistics and regulatory support for vaccine distribution. Asia Pacific : India and China drive growth through large-scale immunization campaigns and increasing adoption of solar-powered equipment, while Japan focuses on high-tech storage solutions.

: India and China drive growth through large-scale immunization campaigns and increasing adoption of solar-powered equipment, while Japan focuses on high-tech storage solutions. Rest of the World: Brazil expands cold chain networks for tropical disease vaccines, and African nations prioritize solar-powered refrigerators to overcome electricity challenges.

Application Analysis

Hospitals and Clinics: Expected growth of 5.0%-8.5%, driven by routine and emergency vaccination programs. Trends focus on integrating ultra-low temperature freezers for mRNA vaccines.

Expected growth of 5.0%-8.5%, driven by routine and emergency vaccination programs. Trends focus on integrating ultra-low temperature freezers for mRNA vaccines. Biopharma Companies: Projected growth of 5.2%-8.7%, linked to vaccine development and storage needs. Developments emphasize IoT-enabled monitoring for real-time quality control.

Projected growth of 5.2%-8.7%, linked to vaccine development and storage needs. Developments emphasize IoT-enabled monitoring for real-time quality control. Vaccination Centers: Anticipated growth of 5.1%-8.6%, tied to mass immunization campaigns. Advances prioritize portable cold boxes for outreach programs.

Anticipated growth of 5.1%-8.6%, tied to mass immunization campaigns. Advances prioritize portable cold boxes for outreach programs. Government Health Departments: Expected growth of 5.3%-8.8%, driven by national immunization goals. Trends highlight solar-powered solutions for rural areas.

Expected growth of 5.3%-8.8%, driven by national immunization goals. Trends highlight solar-powered solutions for rural areas. Others: Projected growth of 4.9%-8.4%, covering research institutes and NGOs. Innovations focus on lightweight, durable vaccine carriers.

Type Analysis

Ice-Lined Refrigerators (ILRs): Expected growth of 5.1%-8.6%, valued for maintaining 2C to 8C for routine vaccines. Trends highlight energy-efficient designs.

Expected growth of 5.1%-8.6%, valued for maintaining 2C to 8C for routine vaccines. Trends highlight energy-efficient designs. Deep Freezers (DFs) : Projected growth of 5.3%-8.8%, driven by ultra-low temperature needs for mRNA vaccines. Advances focus on compact, high-capacity units.

: Projected growth of 5.3%-8.8%, driven by ultra-low temperature needs for mRNA vaccines. Advances focus on compact, high-capacity units. Cold Boxes: Anticipated growth of 5.0%-8.5%, linked to vaccine transport in remote areas. Trends emphasize lightweight, long-lasting insulation.

Anticipated growth of 5.0%-8.5%, linked to vaccine transport in remote areas. Trends emphasize lightweight, long-lasting insulation. Vaccine Carriers: Expected growth of 4.9%-8.4%, driven by last-mile delivery needs. Developments prioritize ergonomic designs. Solar-Powered Refrigerators:

Expected growth of 4.9%-8.4%, driven by last-mile delivery needs. Developments prioritize ergonomic designs. Solar-Powered Refrigerators: Projected growth of 5.4%-8.9%, spurred by demand in off-grid regions. Innovations like Vestfrost VLS 400 enhance reliability.

Others: Expected growth of 4.8%-8.3%, covering specialized units. Trends focus on IoT integration for remote monitoring.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers advanced ultra-low temperature freezers for mRNA vaccine storage.

Azenta specializes in cold chain solutions for biopharma.

Eppendorf provides compact freezers for research and clinical settings.

Cardinal Health focuses on integrated cold chain logistics.

PHC Holdings Corporation delivers energy-efficient ILRs and freezers.

ARCTIKO emphasizes portable cold storage units.

Standex International Corporation offers specialized refrigeration systems.

Blue Star Limited provides solar-powered refrigerators for developing regions.

Dulas innovates in solar-powered cold chain solutions.

Helmer Scientific focuses on reliable ILRs for hospitals.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities:

The WHO's Immunization Agenda 2030, targeting 90% childhood vaccination coverage, drives demand for storage equipment, with 1.16 billion children requiring vaccines annually.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for ultra-low temperature storage, with over 1 million units added globally from 2020 to 2023.

Rising vaccine coverage, from 81% in 2019 to 85% in 2023, necessitates expanded cold chain capacity for new vaccines like HPV and pneumococcal.

mRNA vaccine development for diseases like malaria and influenza boosts ultra-low storage needs.

Solar-powered refrigerators address the needs of 25% of the global population without reliable electricity, particularly in Africa and South Asia.

Emerging markets in Asia and Africa offer significant growth potential.

Challenges:

High costs of ultra-low freezers, often exceeding USD 10,000, limit adoption in low-resource settings.

Regulatory compliance, such as WHO PQS standards, delays market entry.

Maintenance challenges in remote areas hinder equipment reliability.

Competition from passive cooling methods persists in cost-sensitive regions.

Limited electricity access in developing regions slows adoption of non-solar equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in North America (2020-2030)

8.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size

8.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in South America (2020-2030)

9.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size

9.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Peru



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

10.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size

10.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in Europe (2020-2030)

11.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size

11.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Russia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Vaccine Storage Equipment Market in MEA (2020-2030)

12.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size

12.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.2 Israel

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

12.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 13 Summary For Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market (2020-2025)

13.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size

13.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size by Type



Chapter 14 Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Forecast (2025-2030)

14.1 Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size Forecast

14.2 Vaccine Storage Equipment Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Vaccine Storage Equipment Type Forecast



Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Azenta

Eppendorf

Cardinal Health

PHC Holdings Corporation

ARCTIKO

Standex International Corporation

Blue Star Limited

Dulas

EVERMED

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

Labcold Limited

Helmer Scientific

Haier Biomedical

MVE Biological Solutions

