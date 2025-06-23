Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 658 Deals Signed Since 2015 - Access to Upfront, Milestone, Royalties Financial Terms

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 658 diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual diagnostic imaging partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of diagnostic imaging deals from 2016 to 2025. Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter diagnostic imaging deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of diagnostic imaging dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in diagnostic imaging dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading diagnostic imaging deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in diagnostic imaging dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of diagnostic imaging deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostic imaging deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostic imaging partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific diagnostic imaging technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in diagnostic imaging deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse diagnostic imaging collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in diagnostic imaging dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostic imaging deals over the years

2.3. Most active diagnostic imaging dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostic imaging deals by deal type

2.5. Diagnostic imaging deals by therapy area

2.6. Diagnostic imaging deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for diagnostic imaging deals

2.7.1 Diagnostic imaging deals headline values

2.7.2 Diagnostic imaging deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Diagnostic imaging deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Diagnostic imaging royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading diagnostic imaging deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top diagnostic imaging deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active diagnostic imaging dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active diagnostic imaging dealmakers

4.3. Most active diagnostic imaging deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostic imaging contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostic imaging contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostic imaging dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Diagnostic imaging deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Diagnostic imaging deals by deal type

Deal directory - Diagnostic imaging deals by therapy area



