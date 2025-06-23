Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 192 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 192 hematology deals from 2016 to 2025. Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the hematology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters offer an orientation to hematology dealmaking, highlighting business activities in the field. The report starts with an introduction, followed by a trending analysis of dealmaking activities. Subsequent chapters detail the financial terms of deals, feature the top 25 active companies in hematology, and provide reviews and directories of deals based on therapeutic targets and more. Each section offers links to contract documents, ensuring comprehensive insights into deal structures.



Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse hematology collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of hematology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading hematology deals by value

Most active hematology licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in hematology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hematology partnering over the years

2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type

2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type

2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hematology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hematology partnering

3.3. Hematology partnering headline values

3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments

3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments

3.6. Hematology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading hematology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in hematology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hematology

4.4. Top hematology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by hematology therapeutic target



Deal directory

Deal directory - Hematology deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2025

Deal directory - Hematology deals by technology type 2016 to 2025

Deal type definitions



Companies Featured

Abbvie

Acceleron Pharma

Agilent Technologies

Alfasigma

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Babson Diagnostics

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Bioceros

Bluebird Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin

City of Hope

CRISPR Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Drogsan Pharmaceuticals

EMD Serono

European Medicines Agency

Fibrogen

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Grifols

Incyte

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kamada

Maxcyte

MedImmune

National Institutes of Health

Novartis

Orphazyme

Pfizer

Protagonist Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sangamo Therapeutics

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Shionogi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

University Medical Center Utrecht

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Xenetic Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7q02m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.