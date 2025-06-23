Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025: Online Deal Records As Disclosed by the Deal Parties - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 879 precision medicine in oncology deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, with links to online deal records of actual precision medicine in oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
Precision Medicine in Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine in oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of precision medicine in oncology deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter precision medicine in oncology deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.
The initial chapters of this report orient readers about precision medicine in oncology dealmaking. They cover an introduction to the report, trends in dealmaking since 2016, and featured leading deals ranked by headline value. Additionally, a detailed review of the top 25 most active companies in the field is provided, alongside insights into deals with publicly available contract documents, organized by specific technology types.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in precision medicine in oncology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Precision medicine in oncology deals over the years
2.3. Most active precision medicine in oncology dealmakers
2.4. Precision medicine in oncology deals by deal type
2.5. Precision medicine in oncology deals by therapy area
2.6. Precision medicine in oncology deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for precision medicine in oncology deals
2.7.1 Precision medicine in oncology deals headline values
2.7.2 Precision medicine in oncology deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Precision medicine in oncology deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Precision medicine in oncology royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading precision medicine in oncology deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top precision medicine in oncology deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active precision medicine in oncology dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active precision medicine in oncology dealmakers
4.3. Most active precision medicine in oncology deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Precision medicine in oncology contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Precision medicine in oncology contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Precision medicine in oncology dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Precision medicine in oncology deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Precision medicine in oncology deals by deal type
- Deal directory - Precision medicine in oncology deals by therapy area
- Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
