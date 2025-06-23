SenturoPay Launches Comprehensive Crypto Payment Card for Everyday Users

Hong Kong, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenturoPay , a fast-growing digital finance platform, today announced the official launch of its all-in-one crypto payment card, developed to help users manage and utilize their digital assets in everyday life. With features designed to send, swap, and spend crypto , the platform delivers a real-world solution for individuals looking to simplify how they interact with their crypto holdings.

“This isn’t a tech showcase—it’s a lifestyle tool,designed with our users' convenience in mind." said a Co-Founder at SenturoPay.

“We’ve built a crypto experience that mirrors what users already expect from modern finance—clear, responsive, and practical.”

Making Crypto Work for the Real World

While crypto adoption continues to expand, many platforms remain focused on trading or storage, leaving users with limited ways to access their assets for real-world needs. SenturoPay fills that gap by offering a comprehensive crypto app and payments system tailored for ease of use and day-to-day functionality.

With just a few taps, users can:

Send crypto instantly to other users or external wallets



instantly to other users or external wallets Swap crypto between supported tokens directly in the app



between supported tokens directly in the app Spend crypto using virtual cards linked to their balances



Everything is managed through a centralized, secure dashboard, giving users full control and visibility over their digital finances.

Key Platform Features

Send Crypto Instantly

Seamlessly transfer digital assets to peers, with zero unnecessary steps or manual delays.



Seamlessly transfer digital assets to peers, with zero unnecessary steps or manual delays. Swap Crypto On-Demand

Convert between supported tokens through a built-in swap function—no need for third-party exchanges.



Convert between supported tokens through a built-in swap function—no need for third-party exchanges. Spend Crypto Securely

Create virtual crypto cards that can be used online, funded directly from the user's appin real time.



Create virtual crypto cards that can be used online, funded directly from the user's appin real time. Unified App Interface

A clean and intuitive dashboard helps users track balances, view transaction history, and manage activity without confusion.

Designed for Mass Adoption

SenturoPay is intentionally built for a wide range of users—from crypto newcomers to digital natives. Its emphasis on clarity, simplicity, and utility sets it apart from platforms that require a steep learning curve or technical fluency.

“We’ve designed SenturoPay so that anyone—regardless of their crypto background—can access, manage, and use their assets confidently,”

added the spokesperson.

“It’s about giving people tools that make digital money practical, not just possible.”

About SenturoPay

SenturoPay is a digital finance platform focused on turning crypto into a usable, everyday financial tool. With a strong emphasis on simplicity, security, and practical use cases, the platform offers users a streamlined way to send crypto, swap tokens, and spend digital assets through one integrated experience.