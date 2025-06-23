United Kingdom Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Market 2025: UK E-Vapour Market Slows Down Amid Ban on Disposable Vapes

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The year 2024 marked a dynamic shift in demand for smoking alternatives in the UK. Following three years of triple-digit value growth, e-vapour products witnessed a substantial slowdown in value sales over 2024. Consumption declined following the announcement of a pending UK ban on disposable vapes, which began to disrupt the UK market significantly.
The Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in the United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: E-Vapour Products, Heated Tobacco Products, Smokeless Tobacco, Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Smoking alternatives face key challenges ahead of new legislation
- Players respond with new innovations ahead of pending changes in legislation
- E-commerce is thriving in all categories, while vape shops and convenience stores remain the leading channel
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth is anticipated for e-vapour products as players adapt to regulatory changes
- Steady growth prospects for nicotine pouches
- Adapting to change in a new era for e-vapour products
CATEGORY INDICATORS
TOBACCO IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tobacco in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for tobacco?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Legislation
- Legislative overview
- Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
- Minimum legal smoking age
- Smoking prevalence
- Tar levels
- Health warnings
- Plain packaging
- Advertising and sponsorship
- Point-of-sale display bans
- Smoking in public places
- Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation
- Flavoured tobacco product ban
- Reduced harm
- Vapour products
PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS
MARKET DATA
