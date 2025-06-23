United Kingdom Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Market 2025: UK E-Vapour Market Slows Down Amid Ban on Disposable Vapes

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The year 2024 marked a dynamic shift in demand for smoking alternatives in the UK. Following three years of triple-digit value growth, e-vapour products witnessed a substantial slowdown in value sales over 2024. Consumption declined following the announcement of a pending UK ban on disposable vapes, which began to disrupt the UK market significantly.



The Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in the United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: E-Vapour Products, Heated Tobacco Products, Smokeless Tobacco, Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Smoking alternatives face key challenges ahead of new legislation

Players respond with new innovations ahead of pending changes in legislation

E-commerce is thriving in all categories, while vape shops and convenience stores remain the leading channel

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is anticipated for e-vapour products as players adapt to regulatory changes

Steady growth prospects for nicotine pouches

Adapting to change in a new era for e-vapour products

CATEGORY INDICATORS

TOBACCO IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Reduced harm

Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS

MARKET DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lbri0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.