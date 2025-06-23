Near-Field Tag Antennas Market Report 2025-2034: Intense Competition Defines Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market as Major Semiconductor and Electronics Firms Dominate

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Near-Field Tag Antennas Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global near-field tag antennas market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of contactless technologies across various sectors. Near Field Communication (NFC) tags, integral to this market, facilitate secure and efficient data exchange in applications such as mobile payments, asset tracking, and access control.

The proliferation of NFC-enabled devices, including smartphones and wearables, has significantly expanded the market's reach. Key industry players are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance product offerings and cater to the rising demand for seamless connectivity solutions.



The global near-field tag antennas market is currently in the growth phase of its lifecycle. This stage is characterized by rapid technological advancements, increasing adoption across various industries, and expanding application areas. The market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by factors such as the proliferation of NFC-enabled devices, the rise in contactless payment solutions, and the integration of NFC technology in sectors like healthcare, transportation, and retail.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global near-field tag antennas market is characterized by intense competition among established semiconductor and electronics firms. Leading players include NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Avery Dennison, HID Global (Assa Abloy), and Samsung Electronics.

These companies leverage strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and regional expansions to maintain market leadership. The market's growth is further propelled by the increasing demand for contactless payment solutions, IoT integration, and automation across various industries.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the global near-field tag antennas market:

Growing Preference for Contactless Transactions in Retail and Transportation Boosting Demand

Widespread Adoption of NFC-Enabled Smartphones

The global near-field tag antennas market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Compatibility Challenges between Different NFC Devices

Potential for Unauthorized Data Access and Cyber Threats

Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market Segmentation:

Application:Payments is one of the prominent application segments in the global near-field tag antennas market.

Smart Card

Tracking

Payments

Others

Product Type: The global near-field tag antennas market is estimated to be led by Type 1.

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Type 5

Some of the prominent established names in global near-field tag antennas market are:

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sony Corporation

Thales Group

Identiv, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ams-OSRAM AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.4 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Total Addressable Market

1.8 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.9 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap

1.10 Supply Chain Analysis

1.11 Value Chain Analysis

1.12 Global Pricing Analysis

1.13 Industry Attractiveness



2. Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Smart Card

2.3.2 Tracking

2.3.3 Payments

2.3.4 Others



3. Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market (by Tag Type)

3.3.1 Type 1

3.3.2 Type 2

3.3.3 Type 3

3.3.4 Type 4

3.3.5 Type 5



4. Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market (by Region)

4.1 Global Near-Field Tag Antennas Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Key Companies

4.2.5 Application

4.2.6 Product

4.2.7 North America (by Country)

4.2.7.1 U.S.

4.2.7.1.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.1.2 Market by Product

4.2.7.2 Canada

4.2.7.2.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.2.2 Market by Product

4.2.7.3 Mexico

4.2.7.3.1 Market by Application

4.2.7.3.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

5.4 Other Key Companies



6. Research Methodology

