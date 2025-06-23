U.S. Light- & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Manufacturing Industry Analysis and Outlook 2025-2030 - Explore Market Size and Shares by Trailer Type and Length

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light- & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Manufacturing in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is accompanied by an Excel database with data on all manufacturers.

Light & Medium-Duty Open Trailer Types

Car Hauler Trailers

Dump Trailers

Equipment Trailers

Flatbed Trailers

Landscape Trailers

Utility Trailers

Quantification

Market Size by Trailer Type in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Length Group, Hitch Type, & GVWR

5-Year Historical Market Size by Trailer Type: Units

Market Shares: Open Trailers: All and by Trailer Type: Units & Dollars

Market Shares by Length Group, Hitch Type, GVWR & Corporate Groups

Manufacturer Count & Shipments by Region

5-year Outlook by Trailer Type: Units

Key Manufacturer Data - revenue, employees and ownership for all manufacturers

The report will be delivered in three files. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Trailer Type are PDF files, and Appendix I is an Excel file with data from the tables in the report.

The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, and competitive share analysis.

Key Topics Covered

Part I: Industry Analysis

A.1 Scope & Method

A.2 Open Trailer Types

B Executive Summary

C Industry Analysis

C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Geography (vi) Ownership

C.2 5-Year History: Total & by Trailer Type: Units

C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Number of Trailer Types Offered and (iii) Estimated Unit Ranges

C.4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by (i) Trailer Type (ii) Length Group (iii) Hitch Type (iv) GVWR (v) Corporate Groups

C.5 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units

C.6 Key Manufacturer Data

Part II: Analysis by Trailer for All Trailer Types

1. Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total & by Length Group, Hitch type & GVWR

2. Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for Top 10 Manufacturers

3. Manufacturer Count by State/Province

4. 5-Year Outlook: Estimated Units

Appendix 1: Excel Database

1. Summary: Market Size Estimates by Trailer Type: Estimated Units & Dollars

2. Market Size by Length Group: Estimated Units & Dollars

3. Market Size by Hitch Type: Estimated Units & Dollars

4. Market Size by GVWR: Estimated Units & Dollars

5. All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

6. All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

7. All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

8. All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

9. Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data

10. Historical: 5-Year History by Trailer Type: Units

11. Outlook: 5-Year Outlook by Trailer Type: Estimated Units

12. Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

13. Car Haulers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

14. Dump Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

15. Equipment Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

16. Flatbed Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

17. Landscape Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

18. Utility Trailers: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars: Rank Order: Total Units

