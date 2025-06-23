Parsons Named #1 Program Management Firm by Engineering News-Record

CHANTILLY, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was ranked #1 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) annual list of Top 50 Program Management Firms. This ranking, which is two spaces ahead of the company’s spot from the 2024 list, demonstrates the company’s global leadership and top performance in complex program management and program delivery for the world’s toughest projects.

“Parsons is the world’s leading solutions delivery partner,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and CEO for Parsons. “Customers around the world trust Parsons’ to deliver results on their most complex and challenging programs, leveraging our depth of experience in program management, systems engineering, and integration to successfully deliver optimal performance on-cost and on-schedule.”

“This ranking as the top program management firm in the world, along with continual high rankings in construction management, exemplify our company’s commitment to program excellence, accountability, and delivery success that make impossible projects possible. When faced with a project, our employees focus on innovation, collaboration, and results.”

Parsons is actively overseeing transportation, defense, aviation, urban development, and federal facility infrastructure programs with a total constructed value of over $1 trillion. The company’s notable program management and construction management projects span markets and continents, including:

Delta Conveyance Project – Our water experts have helped save 18 months on the master program schedule through innovative sequencing and alternative project delivery strategies; while efficient use of funds helped the client stretch their operational budget.

– Our water experts have helped save 18 months on the master program schedule through innovative sequencing and alternative project delivery strategies; while efficient use of funds helped the client stretch their operational budget. FAA Technical Support Service Contract (TSSC) - Parsons provided safe and on-time delivery of projects at more than 500 airports around the United States.

- Parsons provided safe and on-time delivery of projects at more than 500 airports around the United States. National Nuclear Security Administration PM/CM - Our team reduced the analysis of alternatives process from more than a year to three months through dedicated resources and development of a streamlined approach.

- Our team reduced the analysis of alternatives process from more than a year to three months through dedicated resources and development of a streamlined approach. King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) – Parsons provided PM/CM services for KAFD Area 2 in Riyadh. Tasked with managing numerous development-wide activities, our team has successfully restored and handed over 96 percent of the structures to date.

In addition to the top program management ranking, Parsons was ranked number two on the Top 100 Professional Services Firms list; number two on the Top 100 Construction Management/PM-for-Fee Firms list; number three on the Top 50 Construction Management Firms list; and number six on the Top 20 Firms in Combined Design and CM-PM Professional Services Revenue list.

Parsons provides a full spectrum of program and construction management solutions across numerous industries, including aviation, rail and transit, and water and wastewater. Whether delivering planning and design, construction and operations, owner’s engineer, or integrated PMO services, the company works closely with all project stakeholders to ensure successful project delivery. For more than 80 years, our experts have helped design and deliver the global infrastructure that connects and protects communities around the world.

To learn more about Parsons’ program management expertise, visit Parsons.com/program-management.

ENR compiles these annual rankings based on self-reported revenue data. For more information on the lists, visit ENR.com/toplists.

