Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 June 2025

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2025

Effective from 1 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.8210% pa

DK0009543571, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.5110% pa

DK0009546400, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2025: 2.5310% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

