REMINDER: Astro Yogurt Brand Unveils “So Canadian” Flyover Welcome Message for Toronto Pearson International Airport Arriving Passengers, Ahead of Canada Day

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, June 23, 2025, media are invited to attend a special event at Lactalis Canada’s yogurt processing facility in Etobicoke, Ontario as part of its iconic Astro yogurt brand’s bold new “So Canadian” campaign in the lead up to Canada Day.

WHAT: The unveiling of a special rooftop mural at Astro’s processing facility adjacent to and on the flight path of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The uniquely Canadian rooftop mural will be visible to passengers flying into the Toronto airport, reflecting the kind, warm and inclusive identity that defines Canadians. The event will also include remarks from Lactalis Canada President & CEO Mark Taylor and other company executives, government and community partners, a photo opportunity with a giant Astro yogurt tub and Canadian-inspired festivities. WHEN: Monday, June 23, 2025 Media Registration: 10:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Photo Opportunity: 11:35 a.m. Media are encouraged to arrive at 10:30 a.m. for registration. Media accreditation required. WHERE: Lactalis Canada Rakely Plant, 25 Rakely Ct, Etobicoke, ON M9C 5G2 PHOTO OP: Following the ceremony and photo opportunity, media will have the chance to conduct 1:1 interviews with speakers.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

Media Contact:

Lactalis Canada Media Relations media@ca.lactalis.com