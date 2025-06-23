Portfolio Manager and Noted Macro and Market Analyst Bob Elliott Launches Substack Newsletter

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Elliott, former member of the Investment Committee at Bridgewater Associates and the CEO/CIO of alternative investment firm Unlimited, today announced the launch of Nonconsensus , a new economic and investing newsletter published on Substack. The publication will provide global market insights, economic trend analysis, and portfolio strategy commentary aimed at a wide range of investors including retail traders, financial advisors and institutional professionals.

Nonconsensus builds on Bob’s well-established presence on X (formerly Twitter), offering deeper insights and expanded analysis. Subscribers will receive a variety of content, including exclusive threads, real-time market commentary, early access to thought leadership, and access to an engaged community of fellow investors—including Bob. A free tier will also be available, offering readers a weekly roundup of Bob’s analysis and select real-time content with guidance on navigating challenging macro environments.

The newsletter will cover global macroeconomic trends—from central bank policies to market movements—translating complex developments into actionable insight, mirroring Unlimited’s mission of making traditionally elusive alts strategies available to all investors.

“Since beginning to share my writing publicly a few years ago, I’ve been humbled by how many people have found clarity in my thoughts and engaged so meaningfully,” said Mr. Elliott. “With Nonconsensus, I hope to foster a dynamic and intellectually curious community of investors committed to demystifying the markets.”

Investors and readers can subscribe to Nonconsensus at https://substack.com/@bobeunlimited .

