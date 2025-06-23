Vanilla Finance Rebrands to Superp, A Meme-Fueled Perp DEX

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanilla Finance is entering a new chapter with a new name: Superp. The rebrand comes with a tighter focus. Instead of covering broad derivatives, the project is zeroing in on a high-energy niche that’s picking up steam: perpetuals for meme coins and other on-chain assets that live at the fringes of the mainstream.

The revamped protocol keeps its edge: high-leverage positions on meme coins, up to 10,000x exposure, and a design that eliminates the risk of liquidation. It's built for traders who aren’t afraid to bet big on cultural trends and fast-moving markets.





Why the Name Change?

The shift from “Vanilla Finance” to “Superp” reflects more than just a name change. The original brand aimed to signal simplicity and accessibility. But the direction has changed. This isn't about being plain or safe anymore, it's about building tools for a new kind of trader who thrives in the chaos of crypto culture.

The new name is punchy, distinct, and fits the tone of the ecosystem it wants to serve. More than that, it gives the project space to grow across different chains, communities, and trading styles, without being tied to a brand that no longer fits its mission.

A Trio of Products Powering a Unique Trading Stack

Superp now offers a trio of specialized products, each tailored for a different type of on-chain trader:

Meme Perp – Built for newly launched tokens, this lets users long or short meme coins as soon as they hit the market. It uses a Total Return Swap (TRS) model to simulate early exposure without the usual constraints.

– Built for newly launched tokens, this lets users long or short meme coins as soon as they hit the market. It uses a Total Return Swap (TRS) model to simulate early exposure without the usual constraints. Alpha Perp – Targets tokens featured in Binance’s Alpha program. Traders can ride the momentum of trending narratives with leveraged exposure.

– Targets tokens featured in Binance’s Alpha program. Traders can ride the momentum of trending narratives with leveraged exposure. NoLiquid Perp – Designed for blue-chip meme coins, this one replaces the typical liquidation model with a Profit Swap Contract. It gives traders up to 10,000x leverage without the fear of getting wiped out from liquidation.



Together, these offerings form a trading system tailored to on-chain culture—where memes drive markets and users want access to assets that don't yet appear on the big-name exchanges.

Carving Out a Niche in a $365B Market

The crypto derivatives market is holding steady at around $365 billion in monthly trading volume. Most of that still comes from major tokens, but interest in more exotic assets is growing. Meme coins, in particular, are seeing more structured financial products emerge.

Superp aims to capture this momentum with a lineup that supports risk-tolerant strategies and overlooked tokens. On-chain data shows BNB Chain recently broke past $9 billion in weekly DEX volume, almost double its 2023 peak. That kind of growth signals renewed interest across DeFi.

Already deployed on the BNB Chain, Superp is eyeing broader expansion. The Asia-Pacific region is a natural focus given Binance’s reach there. By listing lower-cap and emerging assets, Superp is making room for a new generation of traders underserved by traditional perps platforms.

What’s Next?

Perp trading is evolving, and Superp plans to stay ahead of the curve. With the rebrand in place and BNB Chain as a launchpad, the team is now prepping a multichain rollout, with Solana as the next stop. It’s a sign of how perp protocols are shifting to match the demands of a multichain DeFi landscape.

About Superp

Superp is the next-generation perpetual DEX tailored for on-chain traders. Formerly known as Vanilla Finance, the platform offers up to 10,000x leverage, zero liquidation risk, and immediate access to any meme token. Built for the bold, Superp is reimagining what is possible in perpetual trading and DeFi.

