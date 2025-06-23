Tunnel Boring Machine Industry Report 2025-2030: Soft Rock TBM Segment to Surge Amidst Urban Infrastructure Boom as Asia Pacific Dominates with Fastest Growth

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunnel Boring Machine Market: Analysis by Type, Application, By Region Size and Trends with Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is a sophisticated and highly engineered machine used to excavate tunnels through a variety of subsurface conditions, ranging from hard rock to soft ground and everything in between. Unlike traditional drill-and-blast methods, TBMs offer a more continuous and often faster excavation process, with reduced ground disturbance and improved safety, making them essential for a wide range of infrastructure projects including metro systems, railway tunnels, water conveyance tunnels, and utility tunnels.



The global tunnel boring machine market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for advanced underground infrastructure necessitated by rapid urbanization and growing populations worldwide. This fuels the need for efficient transportation networks like metro systems and high-speed railways, as well as essential utility tunnels. Supportive government investments in infrastructure projects, coupled with the technological advancements in TBMs that enhance their speed, safety, and efficiency, further propel market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on minimizing surface disruption and environmental impact in densely populated areas makes TBMs a preferred solution for various tunneling applications.

One major trend poised to further accelerate the growth of the tunnel boring machine market is the continuous advancement and integration of smart technologies. This includes the increasing incorporation of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and sophisticated data analytics into TBM operations. These technologies enhance efficiency by optimizing drilling parameters in real-time based on geological conditions, improving navigation accuracy, enabling predictive maintenance to reduce downtime, and even paving the way for autonomous TBM operation.

Asia Pacific tunnel boring machine market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024 and is expected to see the most rapid growth due to significant urbanization and population expansion driving substantial investments in infrastructure, particularly in metro and high-speed rail systems. Supportive government policies and the necessity for efficient underground construction in densely populated areas further boost this demand. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid advancements and adoption of cutting-edge TBM technologies.



Innovations in areas such as AI-powered automation for enhanced operational efficiency, sophisticated real-time geological mapping for improved safety and accuracy, and remote monitoring systems for proactive maintenance are making TBMs an even more compelling choice for tackling complex and challenging tunneling projects. Beyond transportation, the growing mining sector in certain parts of the region also contributes to the demand for TBMs for creating essential access tunnels and underground infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The global tunnel boring machine market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of large multinational corporations and regional players competing in different segments. While major global companies like CREC, Herrenknecht, and CRCHI are generally considered to hold significant portions of the global market, there are also numerous small and mid-sized manufacturers catering to regional demands and niche applications.



The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, On December 20, 2024, Herrenknecht AG announced that the company will supply two Mixshield tunnel boring machines (TBMs), each with a diameter of 15.62 meters, making them the largest TBMs in India for the construction of the Versova-Dahisar road in Mumbai.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: According to the report, based on type, the global tunnel boring machine market can be divided into three segments: hard rock tunnel boring machine, soft rock tunnel boring machine and heterogeneous ground tunnel boring machine. Hard rock tunnel boring machine market segment is further segmented as Shielded TBMs and Open Type TBMs, and soft rock tunnel boring machine segment is segmented as Slurry Shield TBMs, Earth pressure balance TBMs, Open Face Type TBMs and Others. Hard rock tunnel boring machine segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to the extensive use of these machines in large-scale infrastructure projects such as railway and road tunnels, which often encounter hard rock formations.



The sheer volume and scale of these projects globally have historically driven the demand for hard rock TBMs. However, the soft rock tunnel boring machine segment is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecasted period because of increasing urbanization and the subsequent need for efficient and less disruptive underground construction in densely populated areas.



Soft ground conditions are prevalent in many urban environments, making soft rock TBMs, particularly Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) and Slurry Shield machines, crucial for metro systems, utility tunnels, and other infrastructure developments in these regions. Their ability to handle unconsolidated soils and minimize surface disruption makes them ideal for the growing number of underground projects in expanding cities worldwide.



By Application: According to the report, the global tunnel boring machine market is bifurcated into five types of applications: transport, mining, oil & gas, utilities and others. Transport segment acquired the majority share in the global tunnel boring machine market in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing application. This is primarily because of the massive investments governments worldwide are making in transportation infrastructure. The demand for efficient and high-capacity transit systems, including metro networks, high-speed railways, and road tunnels, is surging to connect urban centers, facilitate trade, and improve overall mobility.



Tunnel boring machines offer a faster, safer, and often more cost-effective solution for creating these vital transportation links, especially in challenging geological conditions or densely populated areas where minimizing surface disruption is crucial. This continuous focus on enhancing transportation infrastructure globally is fueling both the current market share and the rapid growth of the TBM market within the transport sector.



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth

Rising Mining Activities

Growing Demand for Efficient Transportation Connectivity

Increasing Demand for Water Management Systems

Increased Government Investments in Infrastructure

Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs and Operating Costs

Geological and Environmental Limitations

Market Trends

Rising Smart City Projects

Adoption of IoT and Smart Monitoring Systems

Increased Automation and AI Integration

Advancements in Cutting Technology

Development of Multi-Mode and Adaptive TBMs

Sustainable Tunneling Solutions

Micro-tunneling and Small-Diameter TBMs

