BYDFi MoonX Launches Global KOL Recruitment to Accelerate the On-Chain Trading Ecosystems

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonX, the on-chain MemeCoin trading tool developed by leading crypto exchange BYDFi, today officially launched its Global KOL Recruitment Program. This initiative invites content creators, community leaders, and MemeCoin-savvy influencers to join MoonX as partners in shaping the next phase of Web3 trading.





Ambassador Program: Growth & Rewards

MoonX’s Global KOL Recruitment Program offers meme-savvy influencers the opportunity to collaborate with one of Web3’s fastest-growing trading tools. Participants gain access to exclusive creator incentives, including monthly content rewards, support for hosting online events with token prizes, and opportunities to represent MoonX at global industry conferences. Top performers may be invited to join long-term ambassador roles with revenue-sharing or token-based incentives. MoonX also regularly recognizes outstanding creators with additional rewards based on creativity and community impact.

This program is designed for creators who want to expand their presence in Web3, build professional ties with an emerging DEX-native product, and help shape the next phase of decentralized MemeCoin trading.

For more details about the program: https://www.bydfi.com/en/activities/detail?id=1142427593824681985

How Creators Support MoonX’s Mission

MoonX isn’t just looking for promoters—it’s inviting partners. The campaign welcomes creators who are excited to educate, engage, and empower the MemeCoin trading community. Whether it’s publishing explainers, hosting AMAs, sharing analysis, or spotlighting hidden gems, selected KOLs are expected to help new users discover and navigate MoonX’s advanced trading tools. The goal is to drive community-led growth that brings visibility and credibility to the dynamic landscape of MemeCoin trading.

MoonX Feature Updates

To better serve its active trading community, MoonX has recently introduced two advanced features:

Bubble Map: A dynamic visual interface that maps trending MemeCoins using real-time data on volume and price action. Tokens appear as bubbles sized and colored by momentum indicators, helping traders quickly identify capital flows and spot breakout assets.

Telegram Signal Bot: A multilingual alert system that pushes timely updates on-chain signals, major wallet movements, and new token activity. Users can choose between high-frequency and low-frequency modes to match their trading pace and information needs.

These new tools provide traders with a quicker and more precise read on the MemeCoin market, enabling them to act with confidence as opportunities emerge. MoonX will continue to add features to help users stay ahead in the fast-paced on-chain arena.

How MoonX Powers BYDFi’s On-Chain Vision

MoonX is a critical part of BYDFi’s CEX + DEX dual-engine model. While BYDFi delivers speed and stability through centralized infrastructure, MoonX enhances user access to decentralized trading by offering improved visibility, live trading intelligence, and early discovery of market trends. By analyzing on-chain activity and surfacing token movements directly from DEX liquidity pools, MoonX equips traders with the tools to move faster and respond with clarity and precision.

As crypto trading matures, the fusion of CEX performance and DEX transparency is no longer optional—it’s essential. We believe the real innovation lies in combining the speed and liquidity of centralized platforms with the transparency and security of on-chain systems, said Michael, Co-founder & CEO of BYDFi. MoonX is built on that principle, helping traders navigate the decentralized market with sharper tools and faster execution.

With the launch of its KOL recruitment and feature expansion, MoonX is reinforcing its mission: to be the go-to trading tool for MemeCoin hunters, while powering a broader movement toward smarter, community-driven crypto trading.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves a community of 1,000,000+ users across more than 190 countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025, BYDFi offers a full range of trading services—from spot and perpetual contracts to copy trading, automated bots, and on-chain tools—empowering both new and seasoned traders to explore the digital asset space with confidence.

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

