TransUnion Appoints Alicia Zuiker Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicia Zuiker has joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective June 23, 2025.

Zuiker is an accomplished CHRO with deep experience leading global talent strategies across a range of relevant industries including financial services, digital enablement and technology. Her leadership has helped both mature and entrepreneurial companies achieve transformation and growth. In her new role at TransUnion, she will oversee TransUnion’s Human Resources and Communications functions, reporting to TransUnion President and CEO Chris Cartwright and serving on the executive leadership team.

“We have bold aspirations for growth and innovation at TransUnion, and our success starts with our people,” said Cartwright. “Alicia is a powerful addition to our leadership team and our ongoing work to build a Workforce for Good that enables our customers, consumers and company to thrive.”

“TransUnion leverages data and insights to create positive impact for consumers, businesses and economies worldwide,” said Zuiker. “I’m thrilled to join the team and contribute to our culture of innovation and continued business growth.”

Most recently, Zuiker served as Chief People Officer for Lyft. Prior to that, she served as Chief People Officer for Visby Medical and helped Google evolve the people function for Google Cloud. She began her career with 14 years at GE in a series of HR leadership roles. She holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and psychology from Alma College.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business.