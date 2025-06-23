Sono-Tek Receives $1.12 Million Order from Global Medical Diagnostics Company for High-Volume Coating Platform

MILTON, N.Y., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), a leading developer of ultrasonic precision coating systems, today announced that it has received a $1.12 million order from a long-standing customer in the medical diagnostic testing industry.

The customer, a global manufacturer of medical diagnostic platforms, has partnered with Sono-Tek for nearly a decade, deploying over ten of the company’s mid-size ultrasonic coating systems, typically ranging from $110,000 to $150,000 each. This significantly larger new order represents a major evolution in the relationship, demonstrating Sono-Tek’s enhanced capabilities in advanced automation and high-volume product handling.

“This order reflects our customer’s confidence in Sono-Tek’s expanding capabilities and exemplifies our strategy to guide customers from our R&D machines to our complex large-scale production systems with significantly higher Average Selling Prices,” said Steve Harshbarger, CEO and President of Sono-Tek. “We’ve worked closely with this partner over the years, and this new system highlights the evolution of our technology to meet the growing demands of high-throughput, precision manufacturing in the medical diagnostics space.”

The new system is engineered to support sophisticated automation and reduced operator intervention, enabling scalable production of advanced diagnostic consumables. Delivery and installation are scheduled at the customer’s U.S. facility within the next year.

This order aligns with Sono-Tek’s ongoing strategy to deliver fully integrated, high-performance coating platforms that support the scalability and automation demands of high-volume manufacturing in innovation-driven industries such as medical devices, alternative energy, and microelectronics.

About Sono-Tek Corporation

Founded in 1975, Sono-Tek Corporation is celebrating its 50th year as a pioneer in ultrasonic coating technology. Initially focused on delivering precision coating solutions to R&D and laboratory markets, Sono-Tek has since evolved into a global leader providing scalable, high-performance manufacturing platforms for innovation-driven industries. Today, Sono-Tek’s systems enable thin-film deposition with exceptional uniformity, material efficiency, and process control for advanced applications in medical devices, micro-electronics, alternative energy, and industrial production.

