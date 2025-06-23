New DoseSpot Analysis of 100,000 GLP-1 Prescriptions Finds That Patients Overpaid by $10.2M Collectively

BOSTON, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoseSpot , which delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, announced today the results of a new data analysis on 102,166 GLP-1 prescriptions the company processed in Q1 2025. The analysis found that 92 percent of the prescriptions could have been filled at a lower price - saving these patients $10.2M on their GLP-1 medication.

The potential savings would have come from:

Giving patients transparent pharmacy pricing information

Letting patients choose their pharmacy/dispensing option

Manufacturer cost-savings programs





The bulk of the savings - $7M - would have been from manufacturer cost-savings programs.

1 in 8 American adults have reported using a GLP-1 (32.8M individuals), and 40 percent do so for weight loss (13.1M). Fewer than 1 in 5 employer sponsored health plans cover GLP-1s for weight loss and prior authorization can be tricky to obtain.

DoseSpot’s analysis focused on 102,166 GLP-1 prescriptions processed in Q1 2025 - all for manufacturer brands such as Mounjaro, Ozempic and Zepbound (compounds were excluded). 94 percent of those prescriptions had some form of commercial insurance coverage, and 6 percent were uninsured. (Nationally, 8 percent of Americans don’t have health insurance.)

DoseSpot evaluated whether each prescription was eligible for additional savings, from a different pharmacy or via manufacturer cost-saving programs, and whether receiving the medication directly from a manufacturer (which is often less expensive) was an option.

DoseSpot CEO Josh Weiner points out that a $10.2M savings across 100K+ prescriptions in 3 months extrapolated out across the 32.8M Americans currently taking GLP-1 medication monthly indicates a potential cost savings that’s easily in the billions of dollars.

“Regardless of their insurance status, the vast majority of patients are still unaware of cost saving programs,” says Weiner. “Patients need to do their homework - a quick online search for these programs can yield significant savings. Patients also need to speak with providers about pharmacy pricing and dispensing options - providers can access these details, but most don’t share it proactively - you need to ask.”

A national survey found that 33 percent of Americans don't fill their prescriptions, and the top reason (30 percent) is cost. IQVIA just released data highlighting the 25 percent increase in out-of-pocket drug spending over the last 5 years - $98B in 2024.

GLP-1 medicine adherence is especially low - just 46.3 percent at 180 days, and savings programs are a critical component to medication adherence not just for one time use but on a recurring basis. “With compounded GLP-1s exiting the market, it’s especially important for patients to explore cost savings in other ways so they can continue taking weight-loss medication,” said Weiner.

