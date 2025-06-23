Vstock Transfer Announces Strategic Relationship With VOTR to Transform Shareholder Engagement and Proxy Event Management

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vstock Transfer, a leading stock transfer and registrar firm serving hundreds of public companies and thousands of shareholders, has announced the adoption of VOTR, a modern platform designed to simplify and strengthen the way public companies manage proxy events, track shareholder engagement, and drive voting participation.

Designed in collaboration with broker-dealers, transfer agents, and issuers, VOTR eliminates outdated manual processes and replaces them with a unified, real-time system that provides companies with full transparency, streamlined operations, and greater insight into shareholder behavior.

“VStock has always believed that a transfer agent should be more than just a recordkeeper. We invest in tools that make life easier for our clients and help them operate with confidence,” said Yoel Goldfeder, CEO of VStock Transfer. “VOTR reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, compliance, and operational excellence. It gives our clients real-time visibility into their shareholder base and proxy events, while also reducing the operational burden on their internal teams.” Seth Farbman, Co-Founder of VStock Transfer, added, “We value working with other founders who have built and exited successful companies. Josh Rosenbloom’s leadership and experience, including his previous company’s acquisition by Robinhood, made this collaboration with VOTR a natural fit.”

Key Benefits for Vstock Transfer clients:

The entire proxy and shareholder communication process will be streamlined by replacing fragmented systems with one powerful platform. It allows companies to launch events quickly without manual coordination, while providing real-time visibility into voting activity, shareholder engagement, and ownership trends. All vote tabulation is unified into a single dashboard, and billing across vendors is simplified with built-in invoice and KYC tools. Every action is securely archived, offering a complete audit trail in one place. With this platform and service, Vstock Transfer’s public companies can execute shareholder meetings with greater accuracy and transparency while gaining meaningful insight into how their shareholder base is evolving over time.

About Vstock Transfer

VStock Transfer is a technology-driven stock transfer and registrar firm serving hundreds of issuers across all major U.S. exchanges. Known for its client-first service model, VStock provides public and pre-IPO companies with critical support in areas such as transfer agency, corporate actions, cap table management, and shareholder meetings.

About VOTR

VOTR is a shareholder communications platform that helps public companies streamline proxy events, gain real-time visibility into vote progress and shareholder behavior, and manage compliance and vendor coordination through a single, integrated dashboard.

