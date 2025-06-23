Triple Hair Group Signs Licensing Agreement for the Brazilian Market with Aché  

The licensing agreement grants Aché exclusive rights to sell Triple Hair’s Therapy-07 prescription drug in Brazil.

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for androgenic alopecia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos S.A. (“Aché”), granting Aché exclusive rights to sell Triple Hair’s Therapy-07 prescription drug in Brazil.

The agreement consists firstly of upfront and milestone payments. Additional revenues will be generated through royalties from potential future sales of Therapy‑07 in the Brazilian market.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for Triple Hair,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair. “Aché is one of Brazil’s leading pharmaceutical companies, with a strong track record in the commercialization of dermatology products for hair loss. With a top-selling minoxidil-based product already on the market, a robust sales force, and an extensive network of physicians, Aché is ideally positioned to promote and grow our brand in Brazil.”

According to a report published by Statista, the Brazilian hair care market is the fourth largest in the world, with projected revenue of US$6 billion for 2025.

About Aché

Aché is a Brazilian pharmaceutical company founded nearly 60 years ago with a mission to improve people's lives. A leader in the prescription market in Brazil, Aché’s portfolio also includes solutions in generic medicines and over-the-counter (OTC) products. This success is driven by a commitment to excellence and a focus on investments in in-house research and development (R&D), partnerships for open innovation, and in-licensed products.

Aché is recognized as a top-of-mind company and a brand of choice among Brazilian healthcare professionals, with over 350 brands and 900 drug presentations across more than 150 therapeutic categories and 30 medical specialties. Today, Aché’s products reach more than 20 countries across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe, in addition to its home base in Brazil.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative, clinically proven treatments for men and women suffering from androgenic alopecia. Triple Hair’s mission is to provide effective prescription hair regrowth treatments for an underserved global market valued at US$8.8 billion in 2023, and expected to reach US$16 billion by 2030. Triple Hair also offers patented over-the-counter natural hair growth products under its RIZN™ and Plenty Natural™ brands.

For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca/investors.

