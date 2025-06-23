Attorney Launches Squeaky Clean Solution to Messy RIA Compliance

ATLANTA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the SEC handed out a record-breaking $8.2 billion in fines last year and 83% of RIAs faced compliance problems, securities attorney Leila Shaver has launched a fresh solution that's making compliance education actually useful.

My RIA Lawyer's new Compliance University is available today with an unconventional promise: RIA compliance training that doesn't suck – and comes with the templates you'd normally pay thousands for separately.

"I'm sick of watching advisers waste half their day on compliance tasks because existing training is garbage," said Shaver, founder and self-proclaimed "Compliance Nerd." "We're giving firms everything they need – training, templates, SOPs, and real expert access – without the usual industry BS."

The timing couldn't be more critical. Solo RIAs are spending sometimes over 20 hours per month on compliance tasks. Meanwhile, recent enforcement actions have resulted in over $2 billion in penalties against more than 100 firms since 2021, primarily for recordkeeping failures and off-channel communications.

What Makes This Different

Unlike traditional compliance courses that leave firms scrambling to implement what they've learned, Compliance U includes ready-to-use templates and standard operating procedures that you can start to benefit from immediately. Some current course offerings include "Code of Ethics and Insider Trading," "Form ADV and Disclosures," and "Senior Safe Act" training.

"I had a new team member start, and I didn't have time to train her properly," said the CCO of a $5 billion AUM firm. "I enrolled us both in Compliance University, which provided structured training for her while serving as an excellent refresher for me. The templates alone saved us countless hours."

Beyond Just Training

The platform offers both on-demand courses and monthly live training sessions, with new modules added regularly. Users get access to compliance forums where they can ask real questions among peers and compliance professionals.

"The expert sessions keep us ahead of regulatory changes," noted a Partner & CCO for a $150 million AUM firm. "Having access to the compliance forum means I can get real answers from professionals who stay on top of regulation."

About the Founder

Leila Shaver owns My RIA Lawyer , a nationwide securities law firm serving RIAs, broker-dealers, and fund managers. As an Outsourced CCO, Securities Attorney, and SuperLawyers Rising Star (2021-2025), she's built a reputation for translating complex regulations into actionable guidance for investment professionals.

The Atlanta-based firm serves advisers nationwide, offering legal and compliance services designed to help financial firms thrive rather than just survive regulatory requirements.

Try Before You Buy

Compliance University offers free introductory courses so firms can experience the platform before committing to paid training modules.

For more information, visit: https://www.myrialawyer.com/ria-compliance-university/

Media Contact:

Leila Shaver

letsdothis@myrialawyer.com

My RIA Lawyer is a securities law firm specializing in regulatory compliance for registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and alternative investment managers nationwide

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ac737f-93eb-4f40-a540-e853bba9b94e