New Wave Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, BC, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp., to be renamed Humanoid Global Holdings Corp., (“New Wave” or the “Company”) (CSE:NWAI, FWB:0XM0, OTCPK:TRMNF) is pleased to announce that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.



In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finders’ fees of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company will issue to eligible finders non-transferable finders’ warrants of up to 7.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each finders’ warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 per Share for a period up to 24 months from the date of issuance, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).



The Company intends to use the proceeds for corporate development, marketing, and general working capital. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the CSE. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the CSE. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.



ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.



New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the e-sports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.